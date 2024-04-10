What time will Fallout season 1 premiere on Amazon Prime Video? New release date and time

Prime Video has unexpectedly brought forward the release date of Fallout by two days. The series will be an adaptation of the hugely popular video game franchise of the same name. In 2020, following the success of the video game, Amazon purchased the rights to adapt the game into a drama series.

After four years in production, Amazon has announced that it will arrive on Prime Video this month. Hailed by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan, the series is a post-apocalyptic drama that follows a young woman called Lucy, who is living in an underground survival vault in a post-apocalyptic America. When she is forced to leave the vault, Lucy teams up with the Ghoul and a member of the Brotherhood to find what she is looking for.

Fallout season 1 release date and release schedule explored

The retro-futuristic video game adaptation was initially scheduled for release on April 12, 2024. However, the date has been brought forward, and the series will premiere all eight episodes on April 10 at 9 p.m. ET or 6 p.m. PT. This was announced on the official Twitter page of the series. Here is the announcement post.

The series will mark its debut with a live global fan premiere of the first episode. Here, viewers will have the option to choose their faction and interact with other fans via a live chat function.

Where to watch the series?

Fallout is releasing on April 10 with all eight episodes. Since the post-apocalyptic drama series is an Amazon original, it will only be available to watch on Prime Video.

To watch Fallout, fans will need a subscription to Amazon Prime, through which Prime Video can be accessed. If you are a Prime subscriber, you can watch the series at no additional cost.

What is Fallout all about? Synopsis and trailer explored

Adapted from a futuristic video game, the Prime Video series is set in post-apocalyptic America. The official synopsis of the series is as follows:

“Fallout is the story of haves and have-nots in a world in which there’s almost nothing left to have. Two-hundred years after the apocalypse, the gentle denizens of luxury fallout shelters are forced to return to the irradiated hellscape their ancestors left behind—and are shocked to discover an incredibly complex, gleefully weird, and highly violent universe waiting for them.”

Amazon has also launched a trailer for the series, which you can watch below.

Showstar Kyle MacLachlan, who plays Vault 33 overseer Hank McLean in the series, has commented on the series,

“The people that play the video games that are real fans are both excited and somewhat hesitant, I think, because they’ve been burned before. But as we’ve been progressively getting into more press about it, as more of the teasers have come out, I find that the tone is shifting from one of ‘Oh, I hope I don’t mess it up’ to one of ‘Oh, I’m so excited. I think this looks pretty great.’”

Fallout is executive produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, who also hails Westworld. They are joined by co-creators, writers, co-showrunners, and executive producers, Geneva Robertson-Dworet and Graham Wagner. Nolan has also directed the first three episodes of the series. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Kilter Films in association with Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks.

Who stars in the series?

The cast is led by Ella Purnell as Lucy MacLean, Aaron Moten as Maximus, and Walton Goggins as The Ghoul/ Cooper Howard. They are joined by Kyle MacLachlan as Hank MacLean, Mike Doyle as Mr. Spencer, Johnny Pemberton as Thaddeus, Moisés Arias as Norm MacLean, Cherien Dabis as Birdie, Xelia Mendes-Jones as Dane, and Dale Dickey as Ma June, as co-stars on the show.

Catch Fallout on Amazon Prime Video tomorrow.