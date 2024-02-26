Is Fallout 76 cross-play in 2024? Cross-platform features explored

Fallout 76 cross-play is one of the most desired features requested by fans since the title's launch. It's hardly surprising that this feature is at the top of everyone's wishlist, as it allows them to play with their friends regardless of their chosen gaming platform.

The game is accessible across various consoles, including older and newer generations of PlayStation and Xbox, and PC via Game Pass and Steam. Therefore, having a feature like cross-play is essential in multiplayer mode.

With the title receiving major updates over the last few years, accompanied by numerous quality-of-life features, newcomers and returning players might wonder if Fallout 76 supports cross-play in 2024. This article will address such questions and list all cross-platform features available in the game.

Is Fallout 76 cross-play?

At first glance, Fallout 76 doesn't support cross-play. However, there's an exception to this rule. Despite having different clients for Game Pass and Steam on PC, players on either of the digital platforms can play with each other. That said, this feature is highly restrictive in terms of functionality.

Cross-play can be divided into two different categories:

Cross-platform: It allows players on different consoles and PCs to play with each other as long as they play on the same server.

It allows players on different consoles and PCs to play with each other as long as they play on the same server. Cross-generation: It allows players on an older generation of consoles to play with those on newer ones. For example, playing a game on PS5 with cross-gen enables players to interact with their friends using a PS4.

Does Fallout 76 have cross-platform connectivity between Xbox and PS4/PS5 players?

Unfortunately, Fallout 76 cross-play lacks both cross-platform and cross-generation support. So, there's no way to connect Xbox and PS4/PS5 players. Furthermore, even among similar platforms like PS4 and PS5, the game restricts players from playing together due to platform restrictions.

Many players find the absence of cross-generation support vexatious, especially considering its availability in The Elder Scrolls Online, another title published by Bethesda Softworks, the same publisher behind Fallout 76.

Does Fallout 76 have cross-save?

Unlike Fallout 76 cross-play, cross-save is a much simpler feature, which can allow players to migrate their save files to a different platform and carry over their progress without starting anew. This feature is available in many multiplayer games, such as Final Fantasy 14, where linking a new platform to a preexisting Square Enix account can instantly transfer progress between platforms.

Fallout 76 doesn't allow account linking or manual save file transfers across different platforms. Game Pass and Steam on PC are the only exceptions that allow progress to be carried over. However, Atoms and Fallout 1st membership balance can't be transferred between them, as they are tied exclusively to the digital platform where they were initially purchased.

