Warframe Cross Save, account merging, and account linking explained

After a long wait, Warframe cross-save is finally available for Tenno on all platforms. The highly coveted feature is the gold standard for ease of cross-platform access, especially for live service games. In Warframe, cross-save will finally allow you to pick up the same account from any platform you own and continue playing from where you left off.

Digital Extremes tested the waters with a staggered rollout of the Warframe cross-save features starting December 2023. Instead of releasing it to whole platform-wide player bases, the developer planned to take in a few thousand players at a time, a program they dubbed the 'drip-gate.'

As expected from a huge community of 36 million registered users, many players opted in to get the first taste of cross-save. With over 300,000 players successfully registered for cross-save as of January 2024, the drip-gates have now become floodgates.

When can you sign up for Warframe Cross Save in 2024?

Expand Tweet

The most recent drip-gate, the window to enable cross-save via Warframe account merging or account linking, opened on January 30, 2024. Tenno from all available platforms can now sign up for Warframe cross-save via wrfr.me/cross-save. These platforms include:

PC (Steam/Epic Games/Standalone)

PS4

PS5

Xbox One

Xbox Series X/S

Nintendo Switch

Interested Tenno are advised to check in at their earliest convenience, as this drip-gate window may be closed later.

Warframe Cross Save: account merging vs account linking explained

Eligibility of account merging varies based on the date of account creation (Image via Digital Extremes)

It is common for owners of multiple platforms to have separate Warframe accounts on each. Digital Extreme provides two solutions to let these players enjoy Warframe cross-progression features: account merging and account linking.

What is account merging?

Account merging grants a one-time chance to merge all your Warframe accounts into one Primary Account. By merging accounts, you will unify all your accumulated resources, currencies, items, and available equipment from all accounts into the selected Primary Account.

There are a few limitations on account merging eligibility:

You can only merge accounts that were created before November 24, 2023.

If you have previously used the PC-to-console account migration feature, this account will be ineligible for account merging.

What is account linking?

If any of your accounts are created after November 24, 2023, account linking is currently the only way for you to avail cross-save. With account linking, you set one of your accounts as the Primary Account, which will retain its inventory, progression, and currencies.

All data and progression on the other accounts will be wiped, and the Primary account will override them. In other words, you will only retain everything available on the Primary account and then be able to play it on all linked platforms.

Will account merging and cross-save be available on Warframe Mobile?

Yes, the developer has confirmed that iOS and Android versions of the game will be compatible with cross-platform save on release.

How to enable cross-save in Warframe via account merging or account linking

You should read through the official cross-save FAQ before merging account (Image via Digital Extremes)

To enable cross-save between multiple accounts, you have to:

Log into your Warframe account via any web browser on the official website

Go to https://www.warframe.com/cross-save, where it will display which account you are logged in as

Below, you can select one account each from all three remaining platforms (Xbox, PlayStation, Switch, or PC).

You can only use account linking if any of your accounts are created after November 24, 2023.

Select your Primary Account. Due to eligibility rules, only one of your accounts may be pre-selected as the Primary Account for merging or linking.

Tick the box to verify that merging or linking is irreversible.

Click 'Merge Accounts' if you are merging or 'Link Accounts' if you are linking.

A confirmation page will let you know if the accounts have been merged or linked.

Restrictions on Warframe cross-save and one-time account merge

Regardless of which platform you use to access it, a few restrictions are imposed on your account when you enable cross-save. Most notably, you can only trade with other players who have also enabled cross-save.

There are also restrictions on cross-save accounts, specifically those that use the one-time account merge features, especially concerning TennoGen cosmetics and Platinum reserves.

Before merging or linking accounts, you should read through the official FAQ at the end of the Cross Platform Save page and the Forum post on TennoGen items.

Check out other guides on this game from Sportskeeda:

All Warframes tier list || All loot frames ranked || Melee Arcanes guide || Best stat-stick weapons in Warframe || Latest Baro Ki'teer Inventory