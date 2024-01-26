All Fallout 76 Nuke Codes and launch site locations this week

Fallout 76 Nuke Codes are a rare commodity, and acquiring them gives you the ability to wield god-like power. The title is set in a post-apocalyptic world about 25 years after a catastrophic nuclear disaster, placing your playable character on the brink of death if not for the life-preservation offered by the Vault-Tec Vaults. To that end, it's quite ironic that the title allows you to frivolously nuke others wantonly without significant consequences.

As the game heavily features PvP, there isn't a more effective method to obliterate an enemy player's base than reducing it to rubble with a nuclear strike. However, such an undertaking requires a lot of prep work.

This article aims to guide you in acquiring the Nuke Codes and launching a missile on an unsuspecting player.

What are Fallout 76 Nuke Codes?

Players can enter the Nuke Codes at the terminal to launch a missile (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout 76 Nuke Codes serve as the necessary inputs required at a Nuke Site to authorize the launch of a missile. The aftermath of the missile strike transforms the targeted area into an irradiated danger zone, resulting in the complete annihilation of everything that previously existed. Locations affected by the fallout give rise to high-level enemies that drop better loot.

All Fallout 76 Nuke Launch Site locations

Here are all the Nuke Launch Site locations:

Alpha: It's located at the center of the Savage Divide region of Appalachia, north of the National Isolated Radio Array, east of Big Fred's BBQ Shack, and west of the Sugar Grove intelligence facility.

It's located at the center of the Savage Divide region of Appalachia, north of the National Isolated Radio Array, east of Big Fred's BBQ Shack, and west of the Sugar Grove intelligence facility. Bravo: It's located south of the Palace of the Winding Path and west of Monongah power substation MZ-01 in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia.

It's located south of the Palace of the Winding Path and west of Monongah power substation MZ-01 in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia. Charlie: It's located on the grounds of R&G Processing Services in the Savage Divide region of Appalachia.

Each Nuke Launch Site requires a corresponding Nuke Code, which changes every week.

All Fallout 76 Nuke Codes this week (January 22-28)

Players can launch a missile using Nuke Codes (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Here are all the Nuke Codes for this week:

Site Location Alpha 17847687 Bravo 66192931 Charlie 57236425

How to launch a Nuke in Fallout 76

To launch a Nuke, you will have to follow these steps:

Finish the main storyline of the game.

Join the Enclave Faction. They are located in a secret bunker in The Mire, nestled within The Abandoned Waste Dump. This is necessary to gain access to the Silos, as they can aid you in bypassing the security in the different bases.

Acquire a Nuclear Keycard by farming cargobots that can be found in transport containers.

Eliminate all the enemies after entering the Silos dungeon.

Enter the Nuke Code to launch a missile on the selected target.

