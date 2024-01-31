Where is Nuka World in Fallout 76?

Nuka World in Fallout 76 is a location consisting of large grounds with a Nuka-Cola-themed traveling carnival. It was introduced during Season 11 with the 14th major update — Nuka World on Tour. Fans of the franchise might recognize this from Fallout 4, as its sixth major DLC introduced an amusement park by this name, with a unique storyline, characters, factions, and more.

However, Nuka World in Fallout 76 differs from the location players encountered in Fallout 4. The similar names and the fact that the games take place in a shared universe might prompt curiosity among players about the potential lore connections between the two.

This article explores the lore of Nuka World in Fallout 76 and guides you in finding its location.

Is Nuka World in Fallout 76 related to Fallout 4 Nuka World?

Nuka World is an amusement park turned raider settlement in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Originally, Nuka World was a soda-themed amusement park during the pre-war era, following the success of Nuka-Cola on the national market. It's located in Massachusetts, west of Boston.

During the Great War, it went through a phase of being used for military operations, leading to the nuclear catastrophe that changed the landscape of the entire world.

Following the Great War, a raider named Colter successfully united the various raider gangs, such as Operators, Disciples, and the Pack. They initially targeted Nuka World due to its resources and defensive layout.

However, upon the gangs' consolidation, Colter assumed control of the park, transforming it into a raider settlement. This serves as players' introduction to the amusement park in Fallout 4 as part of its sixth major DLC.

Following the events of Fallout 4, some surviving former employees of Nuka World went on to establish a traveling carnival named Nuka World on Tour. They wanted to help people throughout the Wastelands by supplying resources and uplifting morale. This is how the traveling carnival in Fallout 76 is related to the pre-war amusement park.

Where to find Nuka World in Fallout 76

Players can find Nuka World on Tour in the Ash Heap region of Appalachia. There are three entrances to the carnival — one to the north, another to the east, and a third to the south near Lewisburg.

Everything you need to know about Nuka World in Fallout 76 on Tour

Here are the various facilities, event locations, and arcade in Nuka World on Tour:

Trading post (Center of the carnival)

Legendary exchange machine

Ammo storage box

My stash box

Crafting benches

Events

Event: Spin the Wheel - This takes place in a large tent next to the trading post.

This takes place in a large tent next to the trading post. Event: Seismic Activity - This takes place at the Nuka Launcher, up the hill from the main grounds of the carnival.

This takes place at the Nuka Launcher, up the hill from the main grounds of the carnival. Event: Tunnel of Love - This takes place in the Tunnel of Love, below the location of the previous event.

This takes place in the Tunnel of Love, below the location of the previous event. Event: Most Wanted - This takes place in Wild West Town, up the road from the previous event.

Nuka-Cade arcade (Right of Wild West Town)

Bandit Roundup

Bottle Blaster

Nuka-Zapper Race

Whac-a-Commie

