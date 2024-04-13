How to get Dog Food in Fallout 76

Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76 is a consumable item branded as "Doghouse Beef Stew Dog Feed." Unlike other cooked or raw meat products, this pre-war canned item does not spoil over time. Consequently, consuming it carries no risk of contracting any diseases.
Despite being labeled as Dog Food, its endurance-based perk makes it one of the most effective items for restoring health and satisfying hunger, particularly at lower levels.
This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76, including all spawn locations and places with guaranteed drops.
Where to find Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76
Here are all the locations where you can consistently find Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76:
- You can find four Canned Dog Foods southwest of Mama Dolce's Food Processing. Three of them are on the backyard porch of a house in front of the Whitespring Resort bus, and another one is on the neighboring house near the stairs next to a dog house.
- East of Mount Blair Trainyard, two Canned Dog Foods can be found on a green train car labeled "USA."
- You can find a Canned Dog Food in a shopping cart next to a sleeping bag northwest of the Charleston Landfill, under the railroad intersection.
- You can find a Canned Dog Food on top of a burning barrel next to a cultist effigy north of 98 Nar Regional.
- South of Grafton Dam, you can find a Canned Dog food on a wooden boat.
Here are all the locations where Canned Dog Foods can spawn:
- Mama Dolce's Food Processing
- The Whitespring Golf Club
- The food court northeast of Watoga Shopping Plaza
- The food court atop Watoga Estates
- The main hall in the Sons of Dane compound.
The Can Do! perk is exceptionally valuable, especially when searching for Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76. It becomes available at Level 7 and, when fully ranked, boosts the likelihood of finding an additional canned good while searching for a food container by 80%.
Fallout 76 became free to play for a week to commemorate the premiere of the Amazon Prime show. If you've been considering trying out the game, now is the ideal time.
