How to get Dog Food in Fallout 76

Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76 is a consumable item branded as "Doghouse Beef Stew Dog Feed." Unlike other cooked or raw meat products, this pre-war canned item does not spoil over time. Consequently, consuming it carries no risk of contracting any diseases.

Despite being labeled as Dog Food, its endurance-based perk makes it one of the most effective items for restoring health and satisfying hunger, particularly at lower levels.

This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76, including all spawn locations and places with guaranteed drops.

Where to find Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76

Here are all the locations where you can consistently find Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76:

The Mama Dolce's Food Processing in Morgantown (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can find four Canned Dog Foods southwest of Mama Dolce's Food Processing. Three of them are on the backyard porch of a house in front of the Whitespring Resort bus, and another one is on the neighboring house near the stairs next to a dog house.

The Mount Blair Trainyard in the Ash Heap region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

East of Mount Blair Trainyard, two Canned Dog Foods can be found on a green train car labeled "USA."

The Charleston Landfill in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can find a Canned Dog Food in a shopping cart next to a sleeping bag northwest of the Charleston Landfill, under the railroad intersection.

98 NAR Regional in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

You can find a Canned Dog Food on top of a burning barrel next to a cultist effigy north of 98 Nar Regional.

Grafton Dam in the Toxic Valley region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

South of Grafton Dam, you can find a Canned Dog food on a wooden boat.

Here are all the locations where Canned Dog Foods can spawn:

Mama Dolce's Food Processing

The Whitespring Golf Club in the Forest region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Whitespring Golf Club

The Watoga Shopping Plaza and Watoga Estates in the Cranberry Bog region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The food court northeast of Watoga Shopping Plaza

The food court atop Watoga Estates

The Sons of Dane compound in the Savage Divide region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The main hall in the Sons of Dane compound.

The Can Do! perk is exceptionally valuable, especially when searching for Canned Dog Food in Fallout 76. It becomes available at Level 7 and, when fully ranked, boosts the likelihood of finding an additional canned good while searching for a food container by 80%.

Fallout 76 became free to play for a week to commemorate the premiere of the Amazon Prime show.

