Where to find Concrete in Fallout 76

In the post-apocalyptic world of Fallout 76, you must survive by killing dwellers, farming resources, and crafting. The title also allows you to expand your base throughout the vast wastelands. One of the major resources when it comes to crafting in the game is Concrete, which you can farm in various locations of run-down Appalachia.

You can acquire Concrete through various items, such as Graden Gnomes of multiple colors, Bulk Concrete, Concrete Scraps, and Concrete Bags. While Concrete is essential, it can be quite challenging to obtain. You must visit various locations in the vast land to find them.

This guide details all the places you can find Concrete in Fallout 76.

Locations of Concrete in Fallout 76

Players can acquire a large amount of Concrete through Concrete Bags (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

There are only a few locations where Concrete spawns in Fallout 76. Here's a list of all the places where you can find it:

Abandoned Bog Town

Abandoned Bog Town is one of the best places to find Concrete in the game. You can reach this town by going north from Watoga.

After arriving in the town, search for the enormous building in the middle. Head up the stairs and look inside the rooms. One of the rooms on the upper floor contains 10-15 bags of cement.

Monorail Elevator

Head to the Monorail Elevator and take the stairs. Once you've reached the top of the central tower, you will find some Concrete Bags around the train platform.

Lewis & Sons Farming Supply

Lewis & Sons Farming Supply is located by the river near Ohio River Adventures. After you've reached the location, you must scour the area, as some Concrete Bags are lying around.

New River Gorge Bridge - East

Head to the New River Gorge Bridge - East and then head down the bridge towards New River Gorge Resort. You'll come across a broken truck; you will find some Concrete Bags around it.

Kanawha County Cemetery

Go to the Kanawha County Cemetery and head to the church on the cemetery's south side. You must then search for a shed near the church. You'll be able to find some Concrete Bags inside the shed.

While Concrete has multiple uses in the game, you can primarily use it to craft CAMP.

