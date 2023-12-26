Where to find Mirelurks in Fallout 76

In the post-apocalyptic wasteland setting of Fallout 76, fearsome creatures like Mirelurk swarm players. These wastelanders can be found in different areas and provide various resources upon death. Mirelurks live in groups and are nonaggressive to their kind but are hostile against humans and other creatures.

Fallout 76 players can complete their daily and weekly challenges by killing these monsters. While Mirelurks can be taken down easily, they can be challenging to find.

Hence, this article lists all the Mirelurk locations in this action RPG.

Mirelurk locations in Fallout 76

One can complete challenges by killing Mirelurks (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

These humanoid crab-like creatures can be found in swamps and watery areas. Mirelurks prefer living in areas that have water and land. Here's a list of all the places where one can find them in Fallout 76.

1) Ohio River Adventures

Various Mirelurks and their eggs can be found alongside the river in Ohio River Adventures in Fallout 76. The creatures can also be found in the forest surrounding the river. One must be careful as the area has multiple hostile critters and raiders who can attack if the players are low-level.

2) New River Gorge Resort

Players can find five Mirelurks inside the resort. When passing the gate, players might have to deal with other creatures like Feral Ghouls before they can find the Mirelurks. There's no need to worry, as these critters aren't powerful and can be handled easily. Players can discover Mirelurks in the cabins and around the pool area.

3) Summersville

A few houses are alongside a stream in the Summersville area, where players can discover Mirelurks in Fallout 76. One can find six to seven crab-like creatures when strolling around the area. Most can be found inside and around houses, some around the stream.

4) Lake Reynolds

Lake Reynolds is a barren area in Fallout 76, different from what the name suggests. Players can find around four Mirelurks in this area. One must be wary as other hostile critters, such as Mirelurk Hunters, exist in this area. After taking down other creatures, players can quickly deal with the three to four Mirelurks in Lake Reynolds.

5) Spruce Knob Lake

One can find several variants of Mirelurks in the Spruce Know Lake area. Players will come across Softshell Mirelurks, Diseased Hardshell Mirelurks, Mirelurk Queen, and Mirelurk Deep King. One must be careful, as this Mirelurk hunt is no less than a boss battle. Players must be fully prepared when entering the area.

6) Highland Marsh

Highland Marsh is a swampy area in the Fallout 76 map where players can find several Mirelurk variants. Players can discover multiple Mirelurk eggs, Mirelurk Queen, and other Mireluks. One must note that the Mirelurks in this area are highly potent, requiring proper preparation before engagement.

7) Grafton Dam to Pioneer Scout Camp

Players can find various Mirelurks in the area around Grafton Damn and Pioneer Scout Camp. Mirelurks Hunters also spawn in these areas, so one must be careful when trying to complete the challenges of killing Mirelurks. The number of Mirelurks in both regions can increase significantly during the Swarm of Suitors event.

8) Toxic Dried Lakebed

Fallout 76 players can find Toxic Dried Lakebed in the Toxic Valley. This area is home to numerous Mirelurks and Mirelurk Queen. One must be well-armed, as the Queen can be challenging to take down. The large number of Mirelurks in this area can help players efficiently complete their challenges.

9) Sunrise Field

Sunrise Field is a large grassland right below Watoga Station. This area is home to six to seven Mirelurks and a Mirelurk Queen. Their color can easily blend with the grassland, making it hard for players to discover them. One can get to high areas and efficiently take them down from far away.

10) Quarry X3

The deserted Quarry X3 is right above Watoga. This area houses strong Mirelurks like the Mirelurk King, Mirelurk Queen, and several others. These creatures can be found near the body of water or in it. Fallout 76 players must be prepared with heavy weapons, as they might face difficulty taking these Mirelurks down.