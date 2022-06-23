How big is the Fallout 76 map?

When Fallout 76 was first announced, Bethesda claimed its map would be four times the size of the Fallout 4 map.

Appalachia lives up to the hype. It is a massive map with six different regions for players to discover and explore.

Every area has its own setting, including dangerous wildlife and challenges available. All of this is spread across an area of roughly 16 square miles, which can be compared to the size of real-life South Los Angeles.

Fallout 76 has the fourth-largest map in the franchise right now

The Fallout series has always had large maps, and Fallout 76 just barely makes it into the top five, taking the fourth spot. Fallout 1, Fallout 2 and Fallout Tactics all have much bigger maps.

The first multiplayer game in the series had to take things to a different level than its predecessors. While the map might not be the biggest the franchise has ever seen, it certainly has the most to do.

Based in West Virginia, players can visit real-life locations such as Watoga, Morgantown and Point Pleasant. The latter is home to the original sights of the popular cryptid, Mothman.

The game was based in 2102 as a prequel to the other entries in the franchise. The United States was absolutely destroyed by nuclear bombs in 2077. Twenty-five years later, the country saw the first vault-dwellers return to the surface.

The different regions in Fallout 76

The size of the map in Fallout 76 is comparable to that of GTA 5 without its ocean taken into consideration. It falls just a few square miles short of being the same size, but players can imagine the number of areas Bethesda was able to pack in.

There are six total regions that players can visit in the game. Within those regions are other specific locations and points of interest. This gives each region its own unique style with NPCs, enemies and more.

Here are all the regions and a short description of them:

Ash Heap : Ash Heap was once a mining operation that turned the surrounding area into a harsh environment. Players need to be careful of the toxic air and polluted water sources here.

: Ash Heap was once a mining operation that turned the surrounding area into a harsh environment. Players need to be careful of the toxic air and polluted water sources here. Cranberry Bog : This region took its name from the "cranberry red" floras in the area. It is filled with dangerous creatures and locations, so many survivors of Appalachia completely avoid it.

: This region took its name from the "cranberry red" floras in the area. It is filled with dangerous creatures and locations, so many survivors of Appalachia completely avoid it. The Forest : The Forest is the first region players explore after exiting the vault. It has forests on rugged terrain, diverse wildlife and multiple rivers. This is one of the less-settled areas in the game.

: The Forest is the first region players explore after exiting the vault. It has forests on rugged terrain, diverse wildlife and multiple rivers. This is one of the less-settled areas in the game. The Mire : Once a remote and rural area, the Mire is now a swamp filled with mutated vines, tall grass and some of the ugliest creatures in Fallout 76. The location is usually misty but faces radioactive storms from time to time.

: Once a remote and rural area, the Mire is now a swamp filled with mutated vines, tall grass and some of the ugliest creatures in Fallout 76. The location is usually misty but faces radioactive storms from time to time. Savage Divide : Savage Divide is a mountainous location that is extremely difficult to traverse. It basically creates a large barrier between the east and west sides of Appalachia and is home to raiders.

: Savage Divide is a mountainous location that is extremely difficult to traverse. It basically creates a large barrier between the east and west sides of Appalachia and is home to raiders. Toxic Valley: This spot is covered in white powder, and every water source is utterly disgusting. They host mutated aquatic beasts that often disrupt visitors to several of its tourist traps.

These six regions are where players will complete quests, meet allies, defeat enemies and discover more about the lore that Appalachia has to offer.

