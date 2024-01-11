Best Fallout 76 auto-rifle build guide: Perk cards, attributes, modifications, and more

Fallout 76 offers players various arms to use against mutated enemies. While the action RPG has various potent weapons, one can only get the best out of them with appropriate builds. Auto rifles are one of the best arms in the current meta, and with some mods and perk cards, they can be highly lethal. These weapons can annihilate everything one attacks with the correct attachment and perk cards.

While players can create their personal armory depending on their play styles, some builds work better than others. That said, this guide will explain the best build one can use for exponential damage.

SPECIAL for auto-rifle build in Fallout 76

SPECIAL or attributes symbolize the seven in-game stats of players (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Attributes or SPECIAL describe the stats of a player in Fallout 76. SPECIAL consists of Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck. When starting their journey in the post-apocalyptic world, they start with one point for each attribute.

Players can increase these attributes after leveling up. On reaching the maximum level, one will have 15 points for each attribute. However, they can only use up to 56 points across all SPECIALs.

While players must select these SPECIAL attributes depending on their play style and what they're comfortable using, one must have more points in Perception, Agility, and Luck rather than other attributes. These attributes can be increased using certain in-game items like foods and drinks, but they cannot reach over 100 or below 1.

The optimum SPECIAL for auto-rifle would be Strength (1), Perception (15), Endurance (4), Charisma (7), Intelligence (1), Agility (15), and Luck (13).

Perk Card for auto-rifle build in Fallout 76

Perk cards can enhance the attributes of a player (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

As the name suggests, Fallout 76 players can equip Perk Cards to gain additional perks in their attributes. These Perk Cards cost an attribute point to equip, letting players add a specific amount to their build. Here's the list of Perk Cards the Players can equip for their best auto-rifle build.

Perk cards

Strength: Blocker (2)

Perception: Master Commando (3), Tank Killer (3), Commando (3), Expert Commando (3), Concentrated Fire (1), Grenadier (2)

Endurance: Ghoulish (3), Adamantium Skeleton (3), Fire Proof 3)

Charisma: Tenderizer (3), Charisma (2)

Intelligence: Nerd Rage (3)

Agility: Action Boy (3), Covert Operative (3), Gun Fu (3), Escape Artist (1), Adrenaline (5)

Luck: Bloody Mess (3), Grim Reaper's Sprint (2), Better Criticals (3), Four Leaf Clover (2), Starched Genes (2), Critical Savy (3)

Legendary Perk Cards

Legendary Perks Cards are passive abilities players can use to strengthen their character. There are six slots for players to fill with Legendary Perks. That said, here's a list of all the Legendary Perks players can use for a better Fallout 76 auto-rifle build:

Follow Through

Far-Flung Fireworks

Ammo Factory

Legendary Luck

Legendary Strength

Legendary Intelligence

Modifications for auto-rifle in Fallout 76

Players can modify the parts of a weapon to make it more lethal (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Fallout 76 Modifications are great for making the armory more powerful. Players can change specific components of a firearm with their better versions. While these modifications can be done according to one's play style, here's a list of the best mods one can select for an auto rifle:

Quad Legendary Mod

Prime Automatic Receiver

Aligned Long Barrel

Forceful Stock

Perforating Magazine

Reflex Sight (Dot)

Suppressor

While the above build works well with auto rifles in Fallout 76, players must enjoy experimenting with their own builds.