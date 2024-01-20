Fallout 76 Opossum locations guide: Where to find, uses, and more

Opossums are one of the various mutated creatures found in the postapocalyptic land of Fallout 76. These creatures are mutated possums with multiple heads and tails with various hands on their body. You must approach these wastelanders carefully, as they will flee when you approach them. Opossums drop a small amount of experience and Opossum meat when killed.

Killing Opossums can help you complete challenges and level up. While these creatures are easy to kill, they can be hard to locate. This article will go through all in-game locations where you can find and kill Opossums.

Where to find Opossums in Fallout 76

Opossums can usually be found in forests and areas with trees (Image via fallout.fandom.com)

Opossums typically like to live in woods or areas with trees. You can look for them in mountain areas or forests to easily locate them. Here are all the Places you can find Opossums in Fallout 76:

1) White Powder Winter Sports: White Powder Winter Sports is located near foresty mountains. You must first travel to the mountains in the east of it. These mountains have cliffs, where you can find some Opossums.

2) Red Rocket filling station: After traveling to the Red Rocket filling station, you must search for a broken rusty trailer. It's located north of the station, and you can find a few Opossums around it.

3) Green Country Lodge: Green Country Lodge is located on the outskirts of Flatwoods. Traveling to the Flatwoods is a great way to find multiple Opossums easily. You can always find a few inside or outside the lodge.

4) Flatwoods: Once you have cleared the Green Country Lodge of Opossums, you can take the road down the hill until you see a Tavern. There are always a few of these mutated creatures behind the Tavern.

5) Enclave Research Facility: Enclave Research Facility is located beneath transmission station 1AT-U03 and has various holding cells within it. You can visit the research facility and go to holding cell C02 to find some Opossums.

6) East Mountain Lookout: Located northwest of Kerwood mine, East Mountain Lookout is a tower. You can always find two or more Opossums there.

Uses of Opossums

Opossums can be used for Opossum meat and completing challenges (Image via fallout.fandom.com)

Opossum Meat: You can use Opossum meat to satisfy hunger, but that can inflict you with radiation and diseases. You can also cook and consume the meat for some additional benefits.

Events challenges: Daily and community events require you to kill a certain number of Opossums to be completed. The Birthday Challenge was a community day event with challenges regarding killing Opossums.

Experience: Killing Opossums also provides you with experience that can help you level up in the game.

