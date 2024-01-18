Fallout 76 Legendary Core location guide: How to get, uses, and more

Legendary Cores are in-game currencies in Fallout 76 that can allow you to add legendary effects to non-legendary weapons and armor. This crafting system was added to the game with the Steel Reign update. Legendary Cores not only allow you to add legendary attributes but also reroll them. The extremely powerful item is rare and can only be acquired through Daily Ops, Seasonal Events, and Public Events.

You need Legendary Cores to get stronger, but they can be hard to find if you don't know where to look. This article will explain everything you need to know about Legendary Cores in Fallout 76.

How to get Legendary Core in Fallout 76

You can get Legendary Cores through Daily Ops and events (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Legendary Cores are only farmable through events and Daily Ops or killing enemies like Mierlurks in Fallout 76. Many events provide Legendary Cores upon completion or through progression. The number of these items you receive depends on the difficulty of the mission and how well you complete them.

A Colossal (Problem Public Event): Completing the event

Campfire Tales (Public Event): Completing the event

Decryption (Daily Ops): Elder

Distinguished Guests (Public Event): Completing the event with more than 40 points

Encryptid (Public Event): Completing the event

Fasnacht Day Fallout 76 (seasonal content): Keep Parade Marchers alive

Feed the People (Public Event): Completing the event

Free Range (Public Event): Keep Brahmin aline

Grahm's Meat Cook Fallout 76 (seasonal content): According to the progression

Guided Meditation (Public Event): Completing the event

Heart of the Swamp (Public Event): Completing the event

Jail Break (Public Event ): Completing the event

Line in the Sand (Public Event): Completing the event

Lode Baring (Public Event): Completing the event and exiting the mine

One Violent Night (Public Event): Completing the event

The Path to Enlightenment (Public Event): Completing the event

Project Paradise (Public Event): Keep creatures alive

Radiation Rumble (Public Event): Completing the event over 25%

Scorched Earth (Public Event): Completing the event

Swarm of Suitors (Public Event): kill the Mirelurk queen

Tea Time (Public Event): Completing the event

Test Your Metal (Public Event): Completing the event

Uplink (Daily Ops): Elder

Uranium Fever (Public Event): Completing the event

Out of all the ways, you can earn the most Legendary Cores through public events, and you can claim many cores if you select a difficult mission and perform well. However, specific missions and events don't have a guaranteed chance of dropping a Legendary Core.

These Legendary Cores can reroll a legendary effect on Weapons, Armor, and Power Armor, making your Fallout 76 build stronger. However, when you reroll a Legendary effect, the old one is removed, and a new one takes its place. You can use Legendary Cores in Fallout 76 crafting stations.