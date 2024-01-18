Fallout 76 Legendary Core location guide: How to get, uses, and more

Legendary Cores are in-game currencies in Fallout 76 that can allow you to add legendary effects to non-legendary weapons and armor. This crafting system was added to the game with the Steel Reign update. Legendary Cores not only allow you to add legendary attributes but also reroll them. The extremely powerful item is rare and can only be acquired through Daily Ops, Seasonal Events, and Public Events.
You need Legendary Cores to get stronger, but they can be hard to find if you don't know where to look. This article will explain everything you need to know about Legendary Cores in Fallout 76.
How to get Legendary Core in Fallout 76
Legendary Cores are only farmable through events and Daily Ops or killing enemies like Mierlurks in Fallout 76. Many events provide Legendary Cores upon completion or through progression. The number of these items you receive depends on the difficulty of the mission and how well you complete them.
- A Colossal (Problem Public Event): Completing the event
- Campfire Tales (Public Event): Completing the event
- Decryption (Daily Ops): Elder
- Distinguished Guests (Public Event): Completing the event with more than 40 points
- Encryptid (Public Event): Completing the event
- Fasnacht Day Fallout 76 (seasonal content): Keep Parade Marchers alive
- Feed the People (Public Event): Completing the event
- Free Range (Public Event): Keep Brahmin aline
- Grahm's Meat Cook Fallout 76 (seasonal content): According to the progression
- Guided Meditation (Public Event): Completing the event
- Heart of the Swamp (Public Event): Completing the event
- Jail Break (Public Event ): Completing the event
- Line in the Sand (Public Event): Completing the event
- Lode Baring (Public Event): Completing the event and exiting the mine
- One Violent Night (Public Event): Completing the event
- The Path to Enlightenment (Public Event): Completing the event
- Project Paradise (Public Event): Keep creatures alive
- Radiation Rumble (Public Event): Completing the event over 25%
- Scorched Earth (Public Event): Completing the event
- Swarm of Suitors (Public Event): kill the Mirelurk queen
- Tea Time (Public Event): Completing the event
- Test Your Metal (Public Event): Completing the event
- Uplink (Daily Ops): Elder
- Uranium Fever (Public Event): Completing the event
Out of all the ways, you can earn the most Legendary Cores through public events, and you can claim many cores if you select a difficult mission and perform well. However, specific missions and events don't have a guaranteed chance of dropping a Legendary Core.
These Legendary Cores can reroll a legendary effect on Weapons, Armor, and Power Armor, making your Fallout 76 build stronger. However, when you reroll a Legendary effect, the old one is removed, and a new one takes its place. You can use Legendary Cores in Fallout 76 crafting stations.