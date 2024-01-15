Best Fallout 76 Heavy Gunner build in 2024: Perk cards, weapons, armor, and more

Fallout 76 is an action RPG that offers players various potent weapons to take down in-game bosses efficiently. Heavy Guns are one of the game's best long-range weapons that can perform exceptionally well with some armor and perk cards. The Heavy Gunner build consists of great armor, high-damage weapons, and perks cards to go with them.

Heavy guns in Fallout 76 are large machine guns that players can build according to their play style. While many builds can be used around Heavy guns, some work better than others. This guide will review the armor, perk cards, and weapons one can use for the best Heavy Gunner build.

SPECIAL for Heavy Gunner build in Fallout 76

Players can level up their stats for better in-game performance (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

When players start their journey in Fallout 76, all their Attributes are at level one. These consist of seven in-game stats comprising Strength, Perception, Endurance, Charisma, Intelligence, Agility, and Luck, also known as SPECIAL.

Players can increase these attributes each time they level up for a maximum of 15 points for each stat. While there are 15 points for each attribute, one can only use 56 across all of them.

Selecting these stats depends solely on one's playstyle and what they're comfortable using. Players must add more points in Strength, Agility, and Luck than other attributes for a potent build.

The optimum SPECIAL for auto-rifle would be Strength (15), Perception (2), Endurance (6), Charisma (5), Intelligence (6), Agility (11), and Luck (11). While some stats have more points than others, SPECIAL for Heavy Guns are well balanced.

Best Perk Cards for Heavy Gunner build in Fallout 76

Perk Cards give additional perks to player's attributes (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Perk Cards are in-game items that allow players to gain additional perks in their attributes. They can be equipped with specific SPECIAL attributes while costing a point to equip. Here's the list of Perk Cards for the best Heavy Gunner build:

Perk cards

Strength: Blocker (3), Heavy Gunner (3), Master Heavy Gunner (3), Walking Pharmacy(3), Expert Heavy Gunner (3)

Perception: Glow Sight (2)

Endurance: Life Giver(2), Chem Fiend (1), Fire Proof (3)

Charisma: Tenderizer (3), Field Surgeon(2)

Intelligence: First Aid (3), Stabilized (3)

Agility: Action Boy (3), Dodgy(3), Adrenaline (5)

Luck: Bloody Mess (3), One Gun Army (3), Ricochet (3), Starched Genes (2)

Best armor for Heavy Gunner in Fallout 76

T-65 offers the best damage reduction in Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

There are various armor that players can use in Fallout 76, depending on their weapon and playstyle. When using a Heavy Gun, they must select an armor that can provide damage resistance, deal increased damage, and have great armor effects. Players can select a Power Armor while using Heavy guns as they can reduce damage.

One of the best Power Armors for a Heavy Gunner build is the T-60 or T-65. Players can use a complete set of these armor for optimum protection while using the large and powerful arms. While T-60 and T-65 are the preferred Power Amrors for this build, one can use others for similar results.

Best weapon for Heavy Gunner in Fallout 76

Heavy Guns and good range and damage make them great against bosses (Image via Bethesda Studios)

There is a wide range of Heavy Guns that players can use to annihilate their enemies in the game. These large guns can shoot plasma, bullets, or explosive rounds, depending on what one is using.

Here's a list of the best heavy arms one can use for their Heavy Gunner build:

The Gatling Plasma

The Gatling Laser

The .50 cal Machine Gun

The Pepper Shaker

The Flamer

Players can use the above build for a great Heavy Gunner to take down any enemy in the Fallout 76 map. One can also use their own build and experiment with different weapons and armor.