Fallout 76 vs Fallout 4: Which is a better starting point for a newcomer?

Fallout 76 vs Fallout 4 is an age-old topic for debate among fans when it comes to which game is the better starting point in the franchise. Following the critical success of the Amazon Prime show, many newcomers have been recently introduced to the series' shared post-apocalyptic world, which features diverse lore and intricate storylines. Consequently, many are curious about where to begin this post-nuclear war adventure.

This article compares Fallout 76 with Fallout 4 to determine which game serves as a more suitable entry point for newcomers to the franchise.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

Fallout 76 vs Fallout 4: Which game's story is canon?

The fourth entry in the Fallout series is a single-player RPG (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

When determining which game, Fallout 76 or Fallout 4, serves as the better starting point, the discussion often revolves around story and world-building. Without delving too deeply into spoiler territory, Fallout 76 unfolds in the year 2102, a few decades after the Great War and the nuclear fallout that sets the stage for the franchise's narrative.

In contrast, Fallout 4 is set in the year 2287, following the events of all the previous games. Hence, from a purely chronological standpoint, Fallout 76 is a more suitable starting point.

However, this is where things get a bit complicated. Despite the best efforts of the developer, Bethesda Game Studios, to align Fallout 76's lore with the rest of the series, certain story elements contradict the timeline of the other titles. So, many fans tend to disregard it as part of the same universe, viewing it more as an alternate timeline.

That said, Studio Design Director Emil Pagliarulo recently reaffirmed through a post on X that the TV show and all the games, including Fallout 76, are considered canon within the franchise. Hence, it's left to the players to determine whether the discrepancies in the conflicting plotlines are significant enough to break immersion.

You can check out our article on Fallout 76 story mode for more details on how it deviates from the series' lore.

Fallout 76 vs Fallout 4: Multiplayer or Single-player

Fallout 76 is best enjoyed with friends (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

When considering gameplay, comparing both the games is much more straightforward: Fallout 4 is a single-player, story-driven RPG, while Fallout 76 adopts a multiplayer, live-service approach.

Although both games offer hundreds of hours of gameplay, the former presents a more well-rounded and complete experience with some of the best DLCs in the series. On the other hand, Fallout 76 as a live-service title will continue evolving for years to come.

The solitary nature of Fallout 4's single-player experience instills a sense of isolation as you traverse the wasteland. This aspect greatly enhances immersion, aligning well with the desolate setting of the world.

While Fallout 76's multiplayer elements deviate from the isolated nature of its predecessors, it excels in promoting interactive and cooperative play.

Ultimately, it comes down to personal preference, whether you prefer single-player or multiplayer games, and whether the plot holes in Fallout 76, as discussed earlier, are significant enough to affect your enjoyment.

However, Fallout 76 is currently free to play as part of the celebration of the show's release. So, you can give it a try to see if it suits your tastes.

