Does Fallout 76 have a story mode?

The various questlines in Fallout 76 constitute the title's story mode. However, it has had a tumultuous past, as the game initially launched without any human NPC interactions. These are a vital aspect of narrative-driven titles. Instead, a combination of robots, recordings like collectible holotapes, and terminals across the Appalachia region conveyed the plot. This got severe backlash, as the distant presentation of the story worked against what fans of the series wanted.

Although the story was just one element among several that needed a revamp, it seems to have received the necessary attention and improvements to evolve into something genuinely engaging.

With the title's latest resurgence and ongoing updates, many newcomers might wonder — how does the Fallout 76 story compare to those of other games in the series? This article will address such questions, including its place in the series' lore and whether it's considered canon.

Fallout 76 story explained

The Fallout 76 story is set in the aftermath of a catastrophic nuclear disaster, commonly referred to as the Great War, which left the Earth in ruins. It takes place 25 years after the events of this war in the year 2102, as the playable character emerges from Vault 76, a fallout shelter. This event is dubbed the Reclamation Day as part of a plan to re-colonize the Wasteland.

The story is a narrative prequel to all other games in the series. Each expansion advances it, introducing many new characters and features. Many items, recipes, vendors, and other RPG elements are locked behind the main story quests, making it a major component of the game.

Is the Fallout 76 story canon?

Despite the developer's efforts to justify that Fallout 76's lore aligns with the rest of the series, specific story elements clash with the timeline of the other titles. Consequently, many fans don't regard this game as part of the same universe. In other words, the title isn't considered canon.

The major dispute regarding the story being canon arises from the inclusion of the Brotherhood of Steel in Appalachia. This faction played a significant role in Fallout 4, where the lore depicted their expansion efforts into the Appalachia region in the year 2150.

Given that the title is set 48 years before those events, the contention arises from the Brotherhood's presence in the region half a century earlier than established in the lore.

So, it's fitting to consider the title's storyline as an alternate timeline separate from the rest of the series. Not to mention, the frivolous use of nuclear weapons in the game without having a permanent impact on the world is impossible to justify.

