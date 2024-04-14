How to get Power Armor in Fallout 4?

Power Armor in Fallout 4 is a multi-component armor unit consisting of a base frame and various armor pieces attached to it. It relies on a fusion core as its power source. With modifications, it can increase your strength beyond the normal S.P.E.C.I.A.L. limit of 10 to 14. Additionally, using a Power Armor in Fallout 4 can negate all fall damage.

This guide covers everything you need to know to acquire Power Armor in Fallout 4, including all spawn locations with guaranteed drops.

Where to find Power Armor in Fallout 4

Here are all the locations where you can consistently find Power Armor in Fallout 4:

The Atom Cats Garage in the Commonwealth region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Atom Cats Garage: You can steal a T-60 Power Armor located at the back near the finish line. Alternatively, it can be purchased from Rowdy, though it comes at a high price.

A Cave in the Glowing Sea region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Cave (Glowing Sea): A Raider Power Armor can be found inside one of the tunnels.

The Mass Bay Medical Center in the Theater District (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Mass Bay Medical Center: A T-45 Power Armor can be found inside the Radiology ward, overlooking the conflagration.

Concord in the Commonwealth region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Concord: A T-45 Power Armor can be found adjacent to the crashed Vertibird on the rooftop.

The Prydwen is an aircraft carrier in Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

The Prydwen (Main deck): Three sets of T-60 Power Armor can be found inside the Power Armor repair bay.

The Vim! Pop Factory on Mount Desert Island (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Vim! Pop factory: A T-51 Power Armor can be found inside the Power Armor repair bay.

The National Park Visitor's Center on Mount Desert Island (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

North of the National Park Visitor's Center: A T-51 Power Armor can be found inside an ambassador truck.

The World of Refreshment in Nuke-World (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

World of Refreshment (Nuka-World): A T-51 Power Armor can be found behind the display.

Starport Nuka in Nuka-World (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Starport Nuka (Nuka-World): A Quantum X-01 Power Armor can be found inside the main exhibit.

The Robotics Disposal Ground in the Commonwealth region (Image via Bethesda Game Studios)

Robotics Disposal Ground: A T-45 Power Armor can be found next to the vertibird.

Power Armor is an iconic feature in all Fallout games. Be sure to check out our guide on Power Armor locations in Fallout 76 as well.

Next-gen updates for Fallout 4 are coming soon, making it a perfect time to give the game a try if you've been considering trying out the game.

