Fallout 4 next-gen update date, features, and more for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S

After much clamoring, the Fallout 4 next-gen updates are arriving soon. In other words, current-gen console players will be able to experience the Commonwealth from a clearer lens thanks to enhanced visuals and performance across the board. Furthermore, PC players are not forgotten either as they will also receive some improvements.

With the update set to launch later this month, this is a good opportunity for both newcomers and old fans to see what exactly is in store. Here is everything Fallout fans need to know about the Fallout 4 next-gen updates.

When is Fallout 4 next-gen update coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S?

A bunch of new content incentivizes returning to Fallout 4 (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

Publisher Bethesda Softworks has revealed that the new enhancements will arrive on April 25 for free on PS5 and Xbox Series platforms as well as PC. In addition to improvements and stability tweaks, a host of Creation Club items similar to Fallout 4 weapon mods will be given away for free. The list is as follows:

Enclave Remnants: The Enclave arrives in the Commonwealth alongside a brand-new quest called "Echoes of the Past" where players must thwart the expansion of the faction's dangerous ideologies across the realm. The additional following Creation Club content will also be included:

Enclave Colonel Unifrom

Enclave Weapon Skins

Enclave Armor Skins

Tesla Cannon

Hellfire Power Armor

X-02 Power Armor

Heavy Incinerator

Makeshift Weapon Pack: Everyday items have been converted into hazardous weapons that will accompany the players on their quest across the game. This includes:

Baseball Launcher

Nail Gun

Piggy Bank Fat Man

Halloween Workshop: The spooky season is here prematurely, introducing 38 new Halloween cosmetics such as Halloween pumpkins, cauldrons, witches, and tombstones.

All Fallout 4 next-gen features explained

PC players also get a taste of Fallout 4 next-gen updates (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

On PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, players can expect increased resolutions and "up to 60 FPS" as per Bethesda. This is fairly vague, so we will need to wait until the update drops to see if these tweaks are significant enough. However, what is obvious is that players will be able to pick between a Performance Mode and Quality Mode in the in-game settings.

Based on the terminology, the former should provide smoother framerates at the cost of reduced resolution, while the latter aims for crisper visuals but lowerframe rates. As we mentioned before, it is unclear how notable the improvements will be.

PC players (including Steam, GOG, and Microsoft Store) will also get stability fixes. This includes various bug fixes, Creation Kit fixes, quest updates, and most importantly, support for widescreen and ultra-widescreen displays. It should also go without saying, but players need to own and have the base game installed to download the Fallout 4 next-gen update on their preferred platforms.

Coupled with the arrival of Amazon Prime Video's Fallout show, series fans certainly have much to look forward to.