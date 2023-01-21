5 Best weapon mods for Fallout 4

Fallout 4 is an action-adventure role-playing game released in 2015 by Bethesda Studios. It was met with generally favorable reviews, and with the creation kit included, the game was ready with mod support. With Fallout 4 running on the same engine as Skyrim, its modding community could easily flourish here. Soon, a flood of groundbreaking mods started to appear for the game.

Modding involves modifying the game files to change certain aspects of the game or adding entirely new features. Some mods are tiny and only make a small change to the game, while others can entirely overhaul the experience.

Players can find many options to rev up their play if they are willing to tinker a bit. Today’s post here aims to cover the best weapon-based mods in the game.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

See-through Scopes, Crossbows of the Commonwealth, and 3 best weapon-based mods in Fallout 4

1) Nuka Gear

Nuka Gear adds cute and attractive suits and guns inspired by Nuka Cola, Fallout 4’s soft drinks brand. It comes in multiple colors, the one seen in the poster being the default variant, the cherry color option, and the quantum alternative based loosely on the two other flavors of the drink, a vault-tec-inspired color scheme and a retro look. All of which are craftable.

Along with the suits, a handgun is also added, which cannot be crafted as only one can exist simultaneously. It has custom reload animation and modifications handcrafted for it in the mod. This gun can be found at the same place as fight Z2-47. It is relatively easy to download and install and usually has no issues with other mods.

2) Crossbows of the Commonwealth

This mod supplies the world of Fallout 4 with crossbows, which means players can use it and other NPCs and enemies. This feature can be opted out of by simply downloading a different file provided on the same Nexus Mods webpage.

Crossbows come in different varieties, with many modifications that can be added to them. There are many bolts with unique effects, and a compound bow is thrown in with this mod for good measure.

3) The M2216 Standalone Assault Rifle

Add the most recognizable assault rifle to Fallout 4 using this simple, lightweight mod. The mod for this weapon adds all the customization a player could wish for, along with a high-quality, detailed rendition of the M2216. This easy-to-install mod is one of the most endorsed mods on the Nexus Mods website.

Players must download the file from the website and drag it into the Vortex mod manager software to install it. Since it is a standalone mod, it should also face conflicts with other mods.

4) Extended weapon mods

Starting from Ak-47s to revolvers to axes, this mod has it all. A massive collection of weapons is packed into a very lightweight mod file, with new weapons added daily. Its creator seems to be very passionate about the mod and works on bringing new additions and updates regularly.

Players can set ablaze in Fallout 4 with these classic guns and melee weapons with a straightforward mod to install. Players can find helpful guides for it on the Nexus Mods website.

5) See Through Scopes

Sometimes the best things are the simplest. As the name suggests, this mod lets players look through their scope instead of the game’s scope overlay. The mod adds a whole host of scopes that players can put on their guns to see through them.

Reticles can be customized to suit the player’s preferences, and they all come with multiple zoom values. See Through Scopes mod feature lets players hold on to their breaths for a steadier aim.

Furthermore, sway intensity values, blur effects, small patches, etc., can be customized in the mod. Players can choose to replace the vanilla scopes or add them separately. To install this mod, players need to run it through Vortex.

Modding may look complicated, but following helpful guides online is all it takes. Games like Skyrim and Fallout 4 have received massive boosts to their lifespan due to their vast and passionate modding community. Players want devs to keep that in mind and release their game with good modding support to make it last longer.

