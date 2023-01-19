5 best Witcher mods for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is the most modded game of all time. Players can find modifications that make various changes, from graphical upgrades to gameplay overhauls, system adjustments, and more.

Websites like Nexus Mods and Steam Workshop make it easy to access these mods. Installation is also fairly easy due to the abundance of helpful online guides.

Fans of the Witcher series might find many mods that add elements to Skyrim. This impacts weaponry, armor, monsters, and more. Since browsing the web to look for these mods can be time-consuming, the following section curates the best ones.

These Witcher 3 mods boost Skyrim gameplay significantly

1) Witcher 3 - Geralt's Dual Swords

Witcher 3 Geralt dual swords Skyrim mods (Image via Nexus Mods website)

Using the XP32 skeleton mod, the mod's creator has implemented a way to carry the two swords just like Geralt does in the Witcher. It also throws Geralt’s steel blade and the silver blade into the mod to allow the player to role-play like him. Add some of the witcher armor mods and clothes, so you can cosplay as him fully.

This mod is incredibly light and only requires one other one to be installed, which is a necessity for a whole host of other mods as well. On top of that, there should be very few conflicts and issues with other mods.

2) Skyrim Witcher Experience

Skyrim Witcher Experience AlphaWolF (Image via Nexus Mods website)

Made by a huge Witcher fan, this mod adds a lot of the content from Witcher 2 and some from Witcher 1. Several monsters have been added and are set to spawn in appropriate locations. All armor sets, weapons, and costumes are included in this mod, letting the player truly enjoy the Witcher experience in Skyrim. Books can be found throughout the entire world, teaching the player the signs or lore.

The mod is surprisingly not heavy and has a simple and straightforward installation process. With a few steps, players can run around like Geralt of Rivia.

3) A Witcher's Adventure

Like the previous mod, this one adds several content from the Witcher 3. Quests, signs, weapons, alchemy, skills, abilities, monsters, etc., have all been added to Skyrim with permission from CD Projekt Red.

An entire area known as Kaer Fendargh is also added to this mod with promises of it being expanded until it is big enough to have its own world map. Players will need to find all the sign stones to access this area. The implementation of these additions has been almost flawlessly done.

4) The Witcher 3 Music Overhaul

As the name suggests, this mod is intended to overhaul the default music of the game with the Witcher soundtrack. The music was taken with permission from CD Projekt Red and edited to fit Skyrim. The plugin is a little over half a GB, and the mod is made to use it for the music.

Using this mod in tandem with the others mentioned here should increase immersion with the witcher lore, gameplay, and aesthetics.

5) Tavern Games

Gwent was so hugely popular that CD Projekt Red went ahead and made a separate game for it. Tavern games aim to simulate the fun of Gwent by adding many minigames to the taverns and inns of Skyrim.

The rules for these games can be found on the official Nexus mods website. These games can be played with adults in any tavern, including modded taverns, as long as the player has a minimum of 10 gold pieces.

The modding community has kept the game alive throughout the years, making new innovations to its gameplay and graphics, along with other wacky stuff that has kept players coming back to it. Interested players can find many helpful modding guides on the internet that will allow anyone to install mods and truly customize their gaming experience.

Poll : 0 votes