How to participate in The Witcher 3 Screenshot Contest

The Witcher 3's new next-gen update has finally added a photo mode to the game. This mode brings many options for you to tweak the camera and capture the perfect shot. The Witcher 3 has some fantastic environments and iconic moments, so players are excited to share their screenshots on social media.

The photo mode allows you to freely move the camera around and adjust the depth of field, aperture, and focal distance. The color, temperature, exposure, and saturation can also be adjusted.

CD Projekt Red is currently hosting a screenshot contest that all players can participate in. The new photo mode should help them take better screenshots for the competition.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Screenshot Contest - Categories, prizes, and how to participate

The developers at CD Projekt Red are celebrating the launch of the massive next-gen update by hosting a screenshot contest. This contest is open to all players and has some interesting prizes for the winners.

Submissions can be made in three different categories:

Scenes from the Trail (World): This category requires players to capture a shot from the beautiful world of The Witcher 3

This category requires players to capture a shot from the beautiful world of The Witcher 3 Travelers on the Way (Characters): Players will have to choose a subject from the game to take photos of.

Players will have to choose a subject from the game to take photos of. Path of the Warrior (Combat): Screenshots of action-packed fights will only be accepted here.

Rules of The Witcher 3 Screenshot contest (Image via CD Projekt Red)

The contest also has some rules that participants have to follow:

Participants can only submit one photo per category.

The photo cannot be edited by any third-party software except for cropping and flipping.

Submissions are open from December 20 until 4 pm CET on January 4. The photos will be judged by a jury of CD Projekt Red team members, and three winners will be chosen from each category. These winners will be ranked first to third and will be awarded prizes accordingly.

First prize winners will receive the following:

Secretlab TITAN Evo 2022 The Witcher Edition gaming chair

The Witcher goodie bag

Second prize winners will receive the following:

Alienware 610m mouse

Alienware 510K keyboard

The Witcher goodie bag

Third prize winners will receive the following:

Alienware 610m mouse

Alienware mousepad

The Witcher goodie bag

Photographs can be submitted on the official website (www.thewitcher.com/en/screenshot-contest) for the competition. Players can also find additional information and a frequently asked questions section on the website.

The next-gen update for The Witcher 3 brought in massive graphical changes (like ray tracing) to this already gorgeous game. It also introduced several UI improvements, bug fixes, and two new quests.

The Witcher 3 continues to be a popular game almost a decade after its release, which is a true testament to its quality and storytelling. The developers have been updating it with free downloadable content and expansions. The game also has an active modding community.

