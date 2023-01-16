How to play as 'Pickle Rick' using mods in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim modding community never stops coming up with wacky ideas. Whether it be replacing dragons with 'Thomas the Tank Engine' or werewolves with 'Pickle Rick'.

Yes, players can play as 'Pickle Rick' if they want. All it takes is a little bit of modding. Now that may sound daunting to the uninitiated, but the great Skyrim modding community has made it fairly easy to do so.

How to mod Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim so that players can play as Pickle Rick

To play as 'Pickle Rick', players will need to install a mod known as 'Immersive Lore-Friendly Werewolves', which can be found on the Nexus mod website right here.

The easiest way to mod this game outside of the Steam workshop is to use a software called Vortex, also found on the Nexus mods website. Once installed, it will search for games on the user's PC and will show a list of mod-able games.

Skyrim should appear on the list, given it is installed. Select it in order to start modding. Step two requires searching up the mod in the Vortex app or downloading it from the internet and dragging the file into the software window.

Now the 'Immersive Lore-Friendly Werewolves' mod requires XP32 Maximum Skeleton Extended - XPMSE, which requires Racemenu and Fores New Idles in Skyrim - FNIS to be installed. All of these are easy and light mods to install as long as players properly read the instructions on each of their respective websites. Along with these, SKSE also needs to be installed.

After these mods are installed, players can head into the game and will need a character that can turn into a werewolf. Doing the Companion faction quest line should get the player infected with lycanthropy.

Using the beast form will turn the player into 'Pickle Rick' and pressing the howl button will make it yell the iconic line from the popular animated series, "I'm Pickle Rick!!" Other werewolf characters will be replaced by this model as well.

Modding is one way players can customize their gaming experience. As far as tweaking minor aspects or overhauling entire aspects go, modding has it covered. A vast array of tools and visual changes can be implemented into the game via the use of mods. Be it graphical upgrades or further character customization.

Gameplay mods also include adjusting difficulties by adding, removing, or changing certain types of enemies. There is a lot of cool and unique stuff that can be found online for those that are willing to tweak the game files a bit.

It may seem complicated, but there are many helpful guides and videos on the internet that cover modding Skyrim. PCs have the most freedom and options for modding; consoles are a bit more restrictive when it comes to messing with the game files.

Before players start modding their game, it might be a good idea to have a backup of their saved files as well as the game files. Players interested in modding their games can find some of the best ones by checking out this list.

