5 Bannerlord mods to try out in 2023

Mount and Blade II: Bannerlords is a role-playing game that takes heavy inspiration from tactical and simulation games with many mods. It is designed to let players live out the life of a warlord, letting them recruit warriors and mercenaries so they can go out raiding towns and villages. It has a deep political system set in a historically accurate Migration period.

The game's modding community is exceptionally lively, with new ones added daily. They often add to the experience, change, or improve upon systems already in the game.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinion

Detailed Character Creation and four other great mods for bannerlord

1) Detailed Character Creation

Detailed Character Creation is a mod that improves upon the vanilla character creation (Image via Nexus Mods website)

This mod aims to give players more choice in creating their characters by allowing them to adjust weight, build and age. Detailed Character Creation also lets the player customize the appearance of non-player characters.

More character customization is always seen as a plus point by most players because those who don't want all the options to craft their characters the way they want. On top of that, this mod is pretty lightweight and easy to install.

2) Fast Dialogue

Four options are provided when faced with an encounter with the Fast Dialogue Mod (Image via Nexus Mods website)

Probably the most essential mod in this list as it is an incredible time saver that every player should get. Normally, when players get into an encounter, it loads up a conversation screen which only lasts for a bit, then another loading screen back into the map and another into the battle. This takes up a lot of needless time and should be easily avoidable but isn't by default.

When players get into an encounter with the mod installed, they are met with a screen that gives them four options: attack, send troops, converse, and leave. These options allow players to choose what they want to do and not have to wade through several loading screens.

3) Diplomacy

The Diplomacy mod provides several options to tweak it (Image via Nexus Mods website)

Diplomacy builds on top of the already laid down systems of the game to create a more immersive, believable, and reactive world. It is designed to react to the actions of the players and NPCs in believable ways.

The mod adds a host of options that allow players to shape the world the way they want. The installation has a few requirements, but it is easy and simple. Instructions are provided on the Nexus mods website.

4) Sound the Alarm

A message pops up when the Sound the Alarm mod is installed (Image via Nexus Mods website)

Players roaming around the map will be getting a lot of notifications relating to a lot of things. Some of these could be fiefs (villages, towns, castles) being attacked. It can be easy to miss and frustrating to find them destroyed without even knowing about it.

Sounding the alarm is a simple mod that solves this issue by giving the player a pop-up for these messages so that they can react accordingly on time.

5) Improved Garrisons

Improved Garrisons is a great mod for those that like to recruit (Image via Nexus Mods website)

Improved Garrisons add new and better options for managing fiefs, recruiting, and garrison training. It is a standalone mod with its own UI to help manage garrisons and recruits.

It introduces a new AI that manages recruiters and trainers. It lets the players have a hands-free approach to defending a village, and the AI can be commanded to various formations to defend a fief.

Modding a game can seem very difficult for the uninitiated, but reading a few guides is all it takes. Guides found on the internet are often very clear in their instructions, and the community behind games like Bannerlord is often very helpful.

