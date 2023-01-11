Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has one of the biggest modding communities in gaming history. This is mostly due to its large fanbase and support for extensions. Mods for the title can offer small changes or improvements, or they can entirely overhaul the game, turning it into a different experience. An example of this is Enderal.

It is an overhaul mod that claims to convert Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim using its own world, story, and characters. This provides gamers with an experience completely detached from the lore of Skyrim. Here's how you can download and install it.

How to get Enderal for Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition and Special Edition

While modding a game might seem like a daunting task, Skyrim offers many tools and guides that make it very easy. Moreover, Enderal has a very straightforward method of installation.

You can head to the official Enderal website at sureai.net where you will find an option that says "Download" to get the mod on Steam, along with some information. Alternatively, you can directly download it via Steam.

It can't be found on the digital storefront in community workshops but as a separate game of its own. You will still need to own a copy of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition or Special Edition to play it. Both these games have their own respective versions of Enderal and different Steam pages. You can use the following links to access the relevant pages:

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Legendary Edition - https://store.steampowered.com/app/933480/Enderal_Forgotten_Stories/

Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition = https://store.steampowered.com/app/489830/The_Elder_Scrolls_V_Skyrim_Special_Edition/

Steam will also detect and notify you if you have Skyrim installed. Then, you can hit the Install Now button to start downloading and installing the mod, which is a little over 20 GB in size.

Subsequently, you can launch it from Steam like any other game. You do not need even need to launch Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

What is Enderal?

Enderal offers a completely different story from Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. It has its own open world with varying environments to explore, unique characters that are fully voiced, and a reimagined combat system with interesting skills. According to its official website, players can get anywhere from 30 to 100 hours of content through it.

Modding has kept Skyrim alive throughout the years and allowed it to adapt to multiple new generations of hardware. For newcomers, modding might look very complicated, but reading a few guides is all it takes to get the hang of it. Most extensions for Skyrim on the Nexus mods website — where Enderal was available for download once upon a time — present clear instructions regarding how to download them. Thankfully, getting Enderal on Steam isn't too difficult.

Mods can truly enhance game's experience or fix annoying bugs or issues that the developers haven't managed to fix. For those that are interested, here is a list of the best extensions players can try out for Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.

