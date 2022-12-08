Callisto Protocol community unhappy about game's checkpoint system

Callisto Protocol has been dubbed the spiritual successor to the Dead Space franchise, a beloved series that nestled itself in the space-horror genre. The game follows the story of Jacob Lee, who is sent to a prison on the planet of Callisto. It doesn't take long for the prison to show its true colors. He is soon forced to fight for his life in the face of infected inmates and other dangerous creatures.

Callisto Protocol was highly anticipated before its release on December 2, 2022. However, the game has been met with sub-par reviews due to its severe performance issues and a notably archaic checkpoint system.

Callisto Protocol players complain about the game's outdated save/checkpoint system

Many players have taken to social media platforms like Reddit to complain about how old and outdated the save or checkpoint system of Callisto Protocol feels.

When players die, which happens often in a survival horror game, they respawn quite a ways back. This forces them to repeat several minutes of gameplay that they have already gone through.

While this may sound reasonable on paper, punishing players for dying by making them redo things leads to tedious and repetitive gameplay.

Players are unhappy that they have to keep re-exploring areas and re-looting areas. They sometimes even have to redo several enemy encounters that they have already overcome. Dying several times in a situation like this quickly becomes annoying.

Moreover, Callisto Protocol doesn’t re-save when players reach the checkpoint area a second time. This means that if players take an alternate path from the checkpoint area to explore and find some loot, coming back to the same area does not save progress.

Dying again forces players to return to those alternate paths that they had initially explored and recollect the resources that they had already found.

How the Manual Save feature works in Callisto Protocol

The Manual Save option in Callisto Protocol works quite differently than expected. Many players would expect the Manual Save option to save their progress at the time and place they are in. However, this game doesn’t actually do that.

Instead, it turns the last checkpoint that players have into a user-created save file, allowing them to have a specific checkpoint as a permanent save.

Callisto Protocol boasts a great story and environment but is plagued with performance and stuttering issues. Its developer, Striking Distance Studios, recently dropped a patch to address the PC version's stuttering issues and improve performance.

