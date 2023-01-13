The much-loved and eternal Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has grown to have an enormous modding community over time. The members support the game with an exotic range of modifications, ranging from minor visual enhancements to complete gameplay overhauls.

In fact, the modding scene of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is, undeniably, one of the largest and most active ones to this day.

One of the several useful meta tools used to supplant and add scripting abilities to the game is SKSE, aka the Skyrim Script Extender tool. It is incredibly popular among users and will be the focus of this guide.

Note: SKSE64 only works for PC at the moment of writing this article.

How to install SKSE in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

Installing SKSE is a fairly straightforward process, but the steps differ for each platform on PC. This tool is free to use, but its support is only limited to the Steam and GOG retail versions at the time of writing this article. The Game Pass, EGS, and Windows Store versions of the game are not supported.

1) Steam

The SKSE mod can be directly installed via Steam (Image via Steam)

The SKSE can be installed directly from the Steam store, and it is the easiest way to obtain and update the tool.

However, it should be kept in mind that you must have a copy of the game in your Steam library to make use of this free, community-driven offering. Additionally, the Steam Overlay must be enabled to allow this modification to work properly.

2) Vortex

The Vortex Mod manager link can be loacted at the bottom of the webpage (Image via Nexusmods)

Click on the Vortex button on the SKSE's page on Nexusmods. After installing and enabling this handy mod manager (by selecting the Deploy Mods option on the Mods toolbar), proceed to the next step. Simply use the shortcut on your dashboard to launch the game with the SKSE (64 bit).

3) Manual installation

Directly downloading the mod from Nexusmods under the Files tab is another solution (Image via Nexusmods)

From the relevant webpage in Nexusmods, you can easily download the needed SKSE build version for your game from under the Files tab. Doing so may require the one-time creation of a Nexusmods account. Extract all the files in the top-most folder from the downloaded ZIP file into the game folder containing the Skyrim.exe game executable. Launch the title using the skse63_loader.exe file. The SKSE should be loaded and running, which can be confirmed by opening up the console with the tilde key and entering "getskversion," which will in turn display the version number of the tool.

By following any of these methods and the respective steps, you can easily install and manage your favorite mods using the SKSE in The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. However, adding mods to the game in practice involves a few more steps.

How to add mods via SKSE

To have an easier time with the SKSE, an extra program named Mod Organizer 2 is also recommended. Once downloaded, run the executable and go through the installation.

The SKSE should be listed under the program's drop-down list. If not, simply add the skse64_loader.exe file from the game folder you installed the tool into. Now, add your mods of choice, and remember to always launch Skyrim by this method to avoid future errors.

Since its initial launch, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has seen several re-releases and remasters on multiple platforms, including the current generation of hardware - the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, as well as a port for the Nintendo Switch. These releases include all previously released DLCs, among other graphical and gameplay improvements over the base game.

