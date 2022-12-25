5 games to try out if you enjoyed Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

A first-person shooter (FPS) set in modern times, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 follows the multinational unit Task Force 141 and the Mexican Special Forces unit Los Vaqueros as they team up to track down a major terrorist by the name of Hassan Zyani.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 features impressive movement and vehicle mechanics like mantling and hijacking. The game also includes elaborate gun customization options for players who want to fine-tune their attachments. There are various multiplayer game modes, with Battle Royale being the most popular.

If you have already completed the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign, you may be interested in trying out some other exciting FPS multiplayer games that are just as good. In no particular order, here is a list of five games that you will enjoy trying out if you love Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Crysis 2 and 4 other games similar to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

1) Titanfall 2

Titanfall 2 is undoubtedly one of the best FPS games to have ever released. The campaign is split between sections, and players can control the Titans as well as the pilots. The story was well-received by critics and gamers alike. In fact, the movement system turned out to be so successful that the developers also implemented it in their next game, Apex Legends.

The multiplayer mode was phenomenal, as evidenced by the large number of players logging in frequently even years after the game's launch. Many have even argued that Titanfall 2 is superior to Apex Legends.

2) Crysis 2

Unlike Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Crysis 2 is set in a future world that has been devastated by alien infestation. In this FPS game, players take control of a super soldier by the name of Alcatraz, who wears the Nanosuit 2.0 as it lets him access many abilities like super strength, bulletproof shell, invisibility, and more.

Crysis 2 takes place three years after the first game, which featured a destroyed New York City being thrown into chaos due to a virus infection and people fearing an alien invasion. Super soldiers like Alcatraz are tasked with bringing order to the chaos.

3) Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege

Siege is a competitive tactical FPS that pits two teams of five against each other. The game has destructible environments and characters designed around exploiting them.

This opens up a multitude of possibilities when it comes to improvising tactics, and clever players can create some unexpected scenarios. One does not have to rely on their shooting skills alone to dominate.

The game can be purchased on PCs and consoles. Additional characters can be bought in-game.

4) Call of Duty: Black Ops 2

Fans cite this game and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 as the top two in the series. If the latter was your introduction to the franchise, you should definitely try out Black Ops 2.

The game is quite thrilling and took the series in new directions when it was initially launched. The Zombies mode especially has a lot of depth and interesting content. With well-balanced guns and some of the best maps to ever exist in the franchise, the multiplayer mode was refined to near perfection.

5) Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CSGO)

Despite being launched a decade ago, the game continues to attract legions of new players. It is a dominant name in the esports scene even now. The reason for this success is simple - Valve balanced the game really, really well. All the guns in the game have their specific utility, and the maps are tightly woven to let great tactics and action shine.

CSGO is a tactical FPS that pits the terrorists and the counter-terrorists against each other. Both teams must accomplish a set objective to snatch the victory.

Every game and franchise tries to captures the FPS experience in a unique way, but there are often a few core similarities. The above mentioned games do not replicate Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 but retain some of its beloved elements.

Poll : 0 votes