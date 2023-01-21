5 Best mods for Fallout 4

Released in 2015, Fallout 4 is an action, and role-playing title developed and published by Bethesda. It is the fourth and latest mainline entry in the Fallout series of video games, set against the backdrop of a post-apocalyptic open world in a region known as The Commonwealth. The game takes place ten years after Fallout 3 and the nuclear war in Vault 111.

As with Fallout games in recent years, mod support for the game has grown tremendously. These modifications range from simple gameplay tweaks to full-on transformations and allow for great replayability.

This article will list five such mods that gamers must try out.

Note: This list of modifications is aimed at the PC version of Fallout 4. Support for other platforms may not exist. Furthermore, this list represents the author's opinions and is subjective.

As always, mods are meant to boost your Vanilla Fallout 4 experience and are not a total replacement for your first time playing the title. Keeping that in mind, here are the five best mods gamers can use in the game at the time of writing this article.

1) Vivid Fallout - All in One

Creator Hein84 has released one of the best texture mods for Fallout 4, combining several popular mods into a single installer. The mod boasts better, more realistic texture work, which results in a transformative look for the game. Additionally, some of the mod’s defaults are less taxing on PC hardware than base textures.

Vivid Fallout can be downloaded from its Nexus Mods page, with multiple options for texture, quality, and size.

2) Better Settlers

Better Settlers aim to revamp the settlers' AI in Fallout 4 and is described as a “lore-friendly mod.” It adds over 230 settler variants across the base game with the ability to fully customize them, including stats, equipment, and morality. No two settlers are unique, thanks to the randomly generated options at spawning.

Better Settlers is compatible with other major mods as well.

3) Improved Maps with Visible Roads

This mod aims to overhaul that terrible Pip-Boy mini-map with more features and visibility. Some features include enhanced topography, waterlines, correct map marker placements, and three brightness levels for easy visibility.

The color of the Pip-Boy map can also be customized as well. Players can download the mod from Nexus Mods and use a mod manager of their choice to install it.

4) Full Dialogue Interface

Full Dialogue Interface displays the entire line of dialogue during a conversation within the game. This mod is incredibly useful as specific paraphrases are incomplete and do not indicate what the entire dialogue would translate into.

Additionally, the mod also patches in number keys for per-choice dialogue options, which are now presented as a list. However, it should be noted that this mod should not be used simultaneously with the NewDialog mod to avoid issues.

5) Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch

The Unofficial Fallout 4 Patch aims to solve the various issues and attempt bug fixes plaguing the game since its release. The mod aims to present this in a single easy-to-install package.

Created by the same authors of the Unofficial Skyrim and Oblivion patches, it features a ton of gameplay, NPC, and quest improvements while maintaining the vanilla build of the game. The mod is also designed to be compatible with all other mods and requires all six official DLCs as a prerequisite, along with patch 1.10.163 minimum.

Fallout 4 was released on November 10, 2015, for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The title has received numerous updates and has been re-released for the current generation of home consoles.

