Fortnite Weapons Mods have a major drawback, but it's not what most would expect

In Fortnite's evolving landscape, Chapter 5 Season 1 brought with it the game-changing feature of Weapon Mods and Mod Benches. These new additions provided players with the ability to customize their weapons with various attachments, adding a new layer of personalization and strategy to the gameplay in Chapter 5.

However, while the introduction of Weapon Mods has been met with excitement, the new feature has come with a noteworthy drawback that has caught the Fortnite community's attention, and it's not what players might expect.

The Weapon Mods system effectively gets rid of the need for weapon unvaults in Fortnite

One of the major consequences of the new Weapon Mods system is its potential implications for the need to unvault previous weapons when moving forward. The concept of "vaulting" and "unvaulting" weapons in Fortnite refers to the removal and reintegration of specific weapons into the game.

This mechanism has been a dynamic element of the game's identity, shaping the game's meta and keeping the experience fresh for players. However, with the introduction of Weapon Mods in Chapter 5 Season 1, an unexpected challenge arises.

The modifications and attachments offered by the newly introduced system may inadvertently make previous weapons like the OG Assault Rifle and OG Pump Shotgun obsolete since they were not designed to work with the Weapon Mods. The potential for customization provided by Weapon Mods might overshadow the appeal of older weapons that lack this feature.

In the past, the unvaulting of weapons has been a highly anticipated element of the game, creating a sense of excitement and nostalgia among players. The return of classic weapons led to constant shifts in gameplay dynamics and strategies.

With Weapon Mods now a prominent part of the game, the need to unvault certain weapons may be reconsidered, given that their compatibility with the mods could be limited or non-existent.

The community reacts to the potential removal of weapon unvaults

The unexpected drawback of the Weapon Mods has sparked discussions and mixed feelings within the Fortnite community. Some players express concern with the new Weapon Mods system and how they may alter the traditional approach to the availability of weapons.

Meanwhile, others feel like this could be a good change of pace for the game, opening up new opportunities while expressing how the issue could be worked around.

Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

As the game continues to evolve, it is up to Epic Games to balance innovation with preserving the essence of the game that players have grown to love over the years.

