The v30.00 update for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 was just released. The Wasteland Warriors have brought a wide array of fresh content for players to sink their teeth into. With new weapons, game mechanics, and vehicle customization options, this patch has something to fit the needs of every player across the island.
This article will list everything that is part of the Fortnite v30.00 Wrecked! update.
All new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 additions in the v30.00 update
One of the primary highlights of the v30.00 update for Fortnite is the new biome and fresh points of interest. The Wasteland Warriors rode in with a sandstorm that created a new desert biome.
New points of interest in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
These are the few new POIs that have been added to the Fortnite map:
- Redline Rig
- Nitrodome
- Brutal Beachhead
New NPC bosses were added to in the v30.00 update for Fortnite
You can find the following NPC bosses as you play this patch:
- The Machinist at Redline Rig
- Ringmaster Scarr at Nitrodome
- Megalo Don at Brutal Beachhead
They can also be encountered in convoys, along with weaker Wasteland Grunts.
Nitro boosts can be found all across the map
You can come across Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrels as random loot that you can use to boost vehicles and enhance your character. A Nitro-fied car will have the following traits:
- There will be an increase in the driving speed
- Your vehicle will have ramming power that will deal damage and knock back your enemies, provided the vehicle has sufficient speed
- Your vehicle's fuel efficiency will increase
- All mods will receive a momentary buff
A Nitro-fied player will have the following traits:
- Increased movement speed
- You will not take fall damage
- Your reload speed will increase
- You can sprint longer with decreased stamina consumption
- You will have bashing power to deal damage and knock back your enemies
New car mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3
You can add the following mods to vehicles in this new update:
- Machine Gun Turret
- Grenade Launcher Turret
- Spiked Bumper
- Cow Catcher
- Bulletproof Tires
- Chonkers Off-Road Tires
New weapons in Fortnite v30.00
You will find the following weapons in the new Fortnite update:
- Boom Bolt
- Nitro Fists
