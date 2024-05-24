Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (v30.00) patch notes

Fortnite's v30.00 update has introduced a brand new biome to the game - the Wasteland. This new area has been occupied by a faction called the Wasteland Warriors who rode along the sandstorm that created this biome. These people have access to modified vehicles that show that they are well-established. Read on to learn everything that the v30.00 update brought to Fortnite.

Crash the Party in Fortnite Battle Royale Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked! patch notes

Redline Rig (Image via Fortnite)

Welcome to the Wasteland

Redline Rig: This is a Nitro refinery run by The Machinist, the Wasteland Warrior's master mechanic.

Nitrodome: This is a circus of car spectacle governed by Ringmaster Scarr.

Brutal Beachhead: This is the base of operations for the Wasteland Warriors. You can find this faction's master muscle Megalo Don here.

Go Nitro

You can find Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrels throughout the Fortnite island to get nitro boosts for your car. Nitro Splash is a portable Nitro container that you can use to manually add Nitro to your car.

Nitro-fied car

Driving speed increase

Explosive ramming power that deals damage and knockback

Fuel consumption decrease

Buff to attached attack mods

Nitro-fied Player

Movement speed increase

Explosive bashing power that deals damage and knockback

Stamina consumption decrease

Reload speed increase

Fall damage immunity

Pack a punch with Nitro Fists

You can use Nitro Fists to perform a 3x punch combo, an uppercut, or an aerial punch.

Fortify your ride

Machine Gun Turret: Have a passenger fire a machine gun while someone else drives

Grenade Launcher Turret: Some would call this littering, but the Grenades will get rid of themselves by exploding

Spiked Bumper: Deal more damage to players and objects on impact

Cow Catcher: Boost your ramming power and give your car some defensive armor

Bulletproof Tires: Tired of tire poppers? Make your tires indestructible!

Chonkers Off-Road Tires: Make your car more off-road friendly. Especially useful if you're not driving an SUV.

Furbish your ride

You can make SUVs your own and modify them. You can get the Behemoth Bundle from the Shop for this. It includes:

Behemoth Car Body

Flames Behemoth Decal

Lightning Behemoth Decal

Stripes Behemoth Decal

Wings Behemoth Decal

Behemoth Blackout Decal

Behemoth Dune Hunter Decal

Behemoth Offroad Wheels

Behemoth Blackout Wheels

Lose the Battle Bus, win the War Bus

Fight for a prized War Bus after jumping from the Battle Bus. On the island, there are two being driven by patrollers; take control of one and embark on a chaotic road trip!

Every War Bus is equipped with an EMP pulse produced by a horn and two cannons atop.

Create a roadblock with a Boom Bolt

Automobiles are not invincible. In an emergency, such as traffic jams, pull out a Boom Bolt, a quick-firing, modifiable crossbow that fires explosive bolts. A few solid whiplash blows will damage it sufficiently to create backup traffic from Reckless Railways to The Underworld (assuming anyone would voluntarily choose to spend time in the abyss).

Wrench Wretches

The Machinist in Fortnite (Image via Fortnite)

Beating the Wasteland Warriors will reward you generously:

Exterminate the Machinist: She will drop her Medallion. Defeating her inside the Redline Rig will give you access to her car. You will have to hijack her car if she is in a convoy. No matter where you defeat her, she will reward you with a Mythic weapon -- The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle.

Conquer Ringmaster Scarr: the Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion will give you infinite ammo and damage buff. You can defeat her to occupy her kitted-out car. You will also get access to the Mythic Ringmaster's Boom Bolt.

Overwhelm Megalo Don: His Medallion will infuse you with infinite Nitro. You will also also get his Mythic Nitro Fists.

Zap that thirst with Nuka-Cola

Nuka-Cola will restore your health and your shield over time while playing Fortnite.

Kind Cacti

You can pickaxe Slurp Cacti in Fortnite to splash healing cactus fruit around you. You can also drive your car over these Cacti to heal yourself with this item.

Old Weapons aren't a waste

Don't even try to keep that new car smell. Unvaulted and carried-over weapons are at your disposal for the start of Chapter 5 Season 3:

Cerberus' Gatekeeper Shotgun

Combat Shotgun

Gatekeeper Shotgun

Hammer Pump Shotgun

Oscar's Frenzy Auto Shotgun (wait... Oscar?)

Warforged Assault Rifle

Tactical Assault Rifle: Balance changes -- Increased damage at long distances, Reduced recoil, and Reduced bullet spread.

Enforcer AR: Balance changes -- Increased damage, Increased fire rate, and Increased critical hit multiplier.

Thunder Burst SMG

Harbinger SMG

Huntress DMR

Ranger Pistol

Hand Cannon: Balance changes -- Increased damage at long distances and Increased projectile speed.

Shockwave Grenade (technically not a weapon)

Play as a Wastelander with the Wrecked Battle Pass in Fortnite

You will get the following outfits after purchasing the Pass in Fortnite:

The Machinist (unlocked right away!): Control your fire.

Rust: Shred the wasteland.

Peabody: Phil, Earl, and Axle. Three peas in a podcoat.

Ringmaster Scarr: Rule the chaos. Run the destruction.

T-60 Power Armor: Courtesy of the Brotherhood of Steel.

Brite Raider: Drive fast. Burn bright.

Megalo Don: Nitro-fueled apex predator.

Tournament Notes

The Wrecked Fortnite Battle Pass (Image via Fortnite)

Competitors! Bring it on in a new Season of Battle Royale in Fortnite. You can learn about Season 3's competitive offerings in our Competitive Details blog post! Chapter 5 Season 3 features not in tournaments include (but aren't limited to):

Bulletproof Tires

Chonkers Off-Road Tires

Cow Catchers

Drivable Vehicles

Grenade Launcher Turrets

Machine Gun Turrets

Off-Road Tires

Repair Boxes

Repair Torches

Service Stations

Shockwave Grenades

Spiked Bumpers

Vehicle Mod Boxes

War Busses

The fuel tank is on F - knock yourself out until Wrecked ends on August 16, 2024, at 2 am ET.

