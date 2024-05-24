Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will go live worldwide on May 24, 2024, bringing a whole new season packed with new features, weapons, and vehicle mods. The new season will have a lot of promising collaborations and themes that affect the gameplay, weapons, and vehicles. The popular Fallout franchise lends heavily to the new season's theme, and those effects can be seen in the vehicles too.

The upcoming season brings in a host of vehicle mods that you can add to your vehicles as well as the coveted war bus. You can use them vanquish enemies in this new season. That said, here is a list of all new vehicle mods in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: All New Vehicle Mods Introduced

1) Turrets

Turrets add another layer of modded defense to your vehicles ( Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Turrets are a familiar face in Fortnite, with the business turret and mounted turrets being player favorites. In Chapter 5 Season 3, turrets can also be mounted on your vehicle's roof slots and picked up via mod boxes that you can find in the wild. The list of confirmed turrets is as follows:

Machine Gun turret: Your passenger fires the machine gun while you drive and vice-versa

Your passenger fires the machine gun while you drive and vice-versa Grenade launcher turret: Launch grenades from your vehicles and deal explosive splash damage

2) Modified bumpers and custom tires

The cow catcher and bulletproof tires make your cars even more powerful (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite))

The upcoming season will introduce modifications to your vehicle's bumpers and wheels, offering a dynamic and new level of customization. These modifications will reinforce your car's damage and make it more accessible in Chapter 5 Season 3. The available list of mods are:

Cow catchers : Cow catchers are a recurring mod in Fortnite that is now back with a bang. They offer seamless protection against structures, helping you demolish anything in your way. They are also effective against enemy players, helping deal damage when hit.

: Cow catchers are a recurring mod in Fortnite that is now back with a bang. They offer seamless protection against structures, helping you demolish anything in your way. They are also effective against enemy players, helping deal damage when hit. Spiked Bumper: The front bumper slot can also be used to install the spiked bumpers instead of the cow catcher, which deals additional damage to players and objects.

The front bumper slot can also be used to install the spiked bumpers instead of the cow catcher, which deals additional damage to players and objects. Bulletproof tires: Bulletproof tires prevent opponents from blowing up your tires and make your car more invincible with its infinite health.

Bulletproof tires prevent opponents from blowing up your tires and make your car more invincible with its infinite health. Offroad tires: Offroad tires make the most difficult climbs scalable and help you navigate through rough terrain

How to obtain and install vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Vehicle mod boxes can be used to equip or upgrade vehicle mods in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The modifications have been made extremely easy to obtain and install. Simply run over or hit the vehicle mod boxes ofyour choice and the attachment will be added to your car. The boxes have labels on their sides so you know which mod you are installing, upgrading, or replacing when its health is low.

Alternatively, you can repair your vehicle using Service Stations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. That said, the robust vehicle mods in this season are a great way to ensure your drive to survive is not cut short in-game.

