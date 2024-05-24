Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Full list of new items and consumables coming to the game

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will go live worldwide on May 24, 2024, bringing a power-packed season with new features, items, and consumables that shape how players engage with the map this season. The popular Fallout series is a major inspiration for this season's theme, "Wrecked", and offers a deep dive into the apocalyptic world. This theme has heavily impacted the items and consumables available to the players, offering exciting and unique items.

That said, let's look at all the new items and consumables coming to Fortnite in Chapter 5 Season 3.

Here's a full list of new items and consumables coming in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

1) Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrels

Nitro Splash and Nitro barrels offer a much-needed boost in your matches (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Sourced straight from Redline Rig, Nitro Splash and Nitro Barrels are the new and zesty consumables this season. These portable barrels can be used on the player and the car to offer significant boosts. Nitro Barrels can be hit to infuse the nitro effect, while the Nitro Splash is a carriable version of the barrel that you can splash on yourself or your car. The former can also be shot and used as explosives to damage opponents.

When used on a player, it offers a significant increase in movement speed, lowers stamina consumption and increases reload speed while offering immunity from fall damage. Vehicles receive a boost in speed and fuel efficiency apart from receiving explosive ramming power and providing buffs to existing weapon mods.

2) Power your way through with Nitro Fists

Nitro Fists offer a powerful punch in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Nitro Fists will satisfy your cravings for being in an automaton and dealing heavy blows. These nitro-powered fists will let you perform 3x punch combos, aerial jabs, or the finisher uppercut move on opponents.

These fists have four charges each and recharge every eight seconds, offering you a heavy hand of support when you need to shake the ground or pummel your foes, giving meteoric damage when you hit the ground with an aerial shot.

3) Repair your rides with the handy Repair Torch

The handy repair torch comes to your aid in fixing your damaged vehicles (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

The legendary Repair Torch makes a grand comeback in this season where vehicles play a heavy role in the plot and the map. Use the trusted repair torch to fix your banged-up car, repair popped tires, and reseal broken windows.

Repair Torches are also complimented by a repair box and service stations on the map, making your rides easier and hassle-free.

4) Quench your thirst on the sandy shores with Nuka-Cola

Quench your thirst and battle foes in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Restore your health and partial shields with the all-new Nuka Cola, a fan-favorite in the Fallout universe. The fallout equivalent to a chug splash, these handy consumables will provide much-needed health and shields in times of crisis.

5) Kind Cacti is your prickly savior in the wastelands

This prickly savior restores health and shield in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

This blue slurp cactus provides instant splash healing for you and your teammates. Driving over these cactuses provides splash healing to you and your vehicle. This unique plant is your savior when you're caught in the crossfire without any healing items.

6) A host of new medallions to buff your performance

Battle bosses and claim your medallion in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3(Image via Epic Games/ Fortnite)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 will introduce foes and characters whose Medallions offer you unique buffs and powers. It is important to note that these Medallions do not take any inventory space and have a separate slot in your inventory. The Machinist, Scarr, and Megalo Don are the three new adversaries you will face this season.

Defeating them will offer unique perks, ranging from The Machinist's Medallion, which offers a regenerating shield, right up to to Scarr's Medallion, which offers infinite ammo and a small damage buff. Megalo Don's Medallion offers you infinite nitro and his coveted Nitro Fists. Be warned, though, that the Medallions put you on the map and make you a ripe target for opponents to come hunt you down!

