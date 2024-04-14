Why Fallout 4 is the best Fallout game to start with

For the post-apocalyptic game enthusiast, the 2015 released Fallout 4's approach provides an easy entry to the revered franchise. The series boasts a world destroyed by nuclear fire, a desolate space warped by radiation where mutated creatures roam, and the remnants of a lost civilization that crumble under the grey sky. The series stretches across multiple eras, which can often confuse a new player dipping their feet into the franchise.

The Commonwe­alth provides an excelle­nt starting point for a thrilling expedition through the waste­land, and in this article, we will explain why this title stands out as the best of the series.

Note: Parts of this article are subjective and reflect the author's opinions.

Why Fallout 4 is your ideal wasteland debut

1) More modern feel

It offers a modern feel compared to other iterations of the game (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout 4 stands out as the best entry point for newcomers. Unlike some of its earlier installations, this version boasts a modern look and feel, with smooth combat mechanics and a visually stunning open world. This makes it simple­r for younger gamers to dive right in and e­xplore the radioactive ruins of the Commonwe­alth.

2) Better RPG experience

This variant provides a much better RPG theme (Image via Bethesda)

Fallout 4 streamlines some of the more complex RPG elements from previous titles. Players new to the franchise can easily understand the core mechanics, thanks to this streamlined approach that allows them to focus on immersing themselves in the story and exploration.

While seasoned fans may miss the skill trees from previous games, this simplified design caters to a wider audience and facilitates a smoother introduction to the experience.

3) Gripping narrative

This title boasts a better narrative (Image via Bethesda)

The player wakes up from cryogenic sleep to find the world destroyed by nuclear war, with their own life thrown into chaos. This relatable situation - being suddenly thrust into a dangerous and unfamiliar world - allows new players to connect with the main character and become invested in their post-apocalyptic struggles.

The game's narrative provides a strong starting point that draws everyone in, as players can easily relate to the protagonist's plight and are compelled to follow their journey through the ravaged landscape.

Where to play Fallout 4?

GOTY edition is available on Xbox store on sale (Image via Xbox)

With the next-gen update arriving soon, here are the platforms you can play Fallout 4 on, and jump into your wasteland adventure:

PC: You can grab it on popular digital distribution platforms like Steam.

You can grab it on popular digital distribution platforms like Steam. Consoles: The game is playable on PlayStation 4 and 5, and Xbox One and Series X|S.

As of April 14, 2024, Fallout 4's GOTY (Game of the Year) edition with all the DLCs is available for $9.99 on the Xbox store.

