How to repair vehicles using Service Stations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is now live, bringing a power-packed season overloaded with a host of features, items, and objects that delve into the stunning new theme of "Wrecked." The season draws heavily from the critically acclaimed Fallout series, and vehicles are a pivotal point in its gameplay.

Let's face it. We all drive like it's GTA San Andreas, chucking our cars off cliffs and ramming them into trees. Thanks to the introduction of grenade launchers and vehicle-mounted turrets in Fortnite, these damages are on a much higher scale and require frequent repairs and fixes.

Thankfully, this season introduces Service Stations that automate the process of refilling gas and healing the car. So, how do you repair your vehicle? Let's find out.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 guide: How to use Service Stations

Look for the wrench-and-pump symbol

Look for these wrench-pump symbol spread across the map in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Service Stations are spread all across the map

When your vehicle has incurred damage, head over to your map and look for this wrench-and-pump symbol that is widely spread across the island:

Location of all the service stations in the map (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fortnite Service Stations offer quick vehicle repair and refill

Once you have reached the marker, you will come across a pad beside the familiar gas station. This is the Service Station where you must park your car to restore its health and refill gas.

The service station (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Service Station works instantly and emits a golden aura

Once you place your car at the Service Station, you will notice it glow. Your car's health and gas will be replenished automatically. The Service Station essentially eliminates the need for you to get down, grab a gas pump, and fill up gas. The replenish rate is fast and you can get your vehicle fueled up and fixed in moments.

Your car will start glowing golden as the health is replenished (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 unvaults Repair Torch for on-the-go repairs

The Repair Torch is back with a bang in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3(Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 unvaulted the legendary Repair Torch that can be used to repair your vehicle's body, tires, and even windows on the go. This handy tool allows you to repair your car instead of heading for Service Stations, and offers a quick fix to ensure your need for speed does not halt.

