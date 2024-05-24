Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3: Full list of new locations in the game

After one of the most exciting buildups, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is finally here. Much like previous seasons, it brings a ton of new content for players to explore and experience in a post-apocalyptic landscape, including new locations. Bringing a sandstorm and a massive Sharkboat to the Island, the latest changes will add new elements to the Chapter 5 map while keeping what was already there.

While the servers are down, reports from Epic Games have provided a look at what the Chapter 5 Season 3 map will look like. Interestingly, it was previously reported that POIs like Mount Olympus and Restored Reels would be vaulted with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, but that doesn't seem to be the case. This could also mean something could happen to these POIs later in the season.

This article will break down all the brand-new locations introduced to the Chapter 5 map with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3: Wrecked.

All new Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Named Locations

Nitrodrome

Nitrodrome (Image via Epic Games)

A neon-lit motordrome straight out of Mad Max, the Nitrodrome POI brings a massive arena to the Chapter 5 map. It serves as the base of operations for Ringmaster Scarr. This character organizes ceremonies filled with vehicular madness in the arena. The Nitrodrome POI has been added relatively close to the center of the map, and it replaces the Fencing Fields POI, one of the locations previously reported to be removed in Chapter 5 Season 3.

You can head to the Nitrodrome POI to find and defeat Ringmaster Scarr in a bid to acquire Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion, which will grant you infinite ammo and a small damage buff. Additionally, you can acquire Ringmaster Scarr's Mythic Boom Bolt by eliminating her, allowing you to get the most powerful version of one of the new weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Brutal Beachhead

Brutal Beachhead (Image via Epic Games)

A massive shark ship previously seen in the build-up to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 as well as the Sharkboat POI teaser. Brutal Beachhead houses the vessel that was responsible for bringing Megalo Don's armada of Wasteland Warriors to the Fortnite Island, now washed ashore. The location is south of the map and part of the massive wasteland biome Epic Games added to the Fortnite Chapter 5 map.

The Brutal Beachhead POI is home to Megalo Don, and you can defeat this Nitro-fueled apex predator to acquire Megalo Don's Medallion. It will grant you infinite Nitro as well as the ability to steal Megalo Don's vehicle. You can also acquire the Mythic Megalo Don's Nitro Fists by defeating him.

Redline Rig

Redline Rig (Image via Epic Games)

A rig for the new mechanic character in Chapter 5 Season 3 and yet another member of Megalo Don's Wasteland Warriors, The Machinist. Redline Rig brings a proper steampunk vibe to the Chapter 5 Season 3 map, while also serving as a Nitro-refinery. The POI seems to be a major source of Nitro, the new element introduced with the launch of Chapter 5 Season 3, suggesting the POI could play a role in the Fortnite storyline.

You can visit the Redline Rig POI to find and defeat The Machinist and acquire The Machinist's Medallion. This will continuously regenerate your shield in a match. The Machinist's Medallion can also be used to open up The Machinist's garage and grab her vehicle, provided you eliminate her in Redline Ring. Additionally, you can get The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle, a Mythic version of the returning weapon.

Sandy Steppes

Sandy Steppes was first seen in the T-60 Power Armor teaser (Image via Epic Games)

Sandy Steppes is not necessarily a new POI, as it can largely be seen as a redesign of the Snooty Steppes POI from previous seasons to fit with the wasteland theme of Fortnite's new apocalyptic saga. However, that doesn't mean the POI hasn't changed, as the sandstorm has covered the southern part of the Chapter 5 map in a desert, immersing the structures of Sandy Steppes in the sand.

