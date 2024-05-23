Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes hint at the removal of four major Named Locations

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes are sure to be one of the most exciting aspects of the game's follow-up to the Greek Mythology saga. While the locations introduced in Chapter 5 Season 2 breathed new life into what players considered an otherwise underwhelming map, Chapter 5 Season 3, with its post-apocalyptic themes and ideas, will surely bring another round of changes.

While not much is known about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes, recent reports and hints from the developers themselves have suggested that the upcoming season could spell bad news for these four POIs:

Mount Olympus

Fencing Fields

Restored Reels

The Underworld

This comes on the heels of veteran leakers HYPEX and NotPaloLeaks highlighting how Fortnite's Spanish WhatsApp shared images for these POIs while posing the question:

"Be honest, which place are you going to miss the most?"

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes set to have a massive impact on the Chapter 5 topography

The game's Spanish channel's recent WhatsApp post essentially acts as confirmation that players can expect to see these four POIs vaulted once Chapter 5 Season 3 launches. While Mount Olympus and The Underworld being added to the Chapter 5 map was undoubtedly one of the highlights of Chapter 5 Season 2, it seems like Epic Games is making room for new locations.

However, the choices for the POIs being removed do make a lot of sense, especially since the Greek Mythology saga of Fortnite is nearing its end, so Mount Olympus and The Underworld being taken out with the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes ties into the lore.

Mount Olympus is set to be vaulted in Chapter 5 Season 3. (Image via Epic Games)

Additionally, Restored Reels acted as the base of operations for the Odyssey NPC, who kickstarted the Chapter 5 Season 2 storyline. Since the POI has served its purpose, it makes sense that Epic Games would replace it with a new location that keeps the map fresh.

However, it is important to note that, while the information comes from official Epic Games channels, it is still subject to changes and as the upcoming season approaches, only time will tell what Epic Games has in store for the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map changes.

