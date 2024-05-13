Fortnite leaks hint at Mount Olympus statue coming to life during Chapter 5 Season 2 live event 

Based on the recent Fortnite leaks, the statue at Mount Olympus could play a role in the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2 live event. Files about the same were decrypted a short while ago. This information was brought to light by veteran Fortnite leakers/data-miners iFireMonkey and ShiinaBR. According to the duo, Epic Games has plans for the statue to be used during the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event.

The statue was added to the game at the start of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 and is a very popular landing spot for players. Given that the theme for Chapter 5 Season 3 is reportedly apocalyptic in nature, it may be removed/destroyed in just a few days. Nevertheless, it will have one final role to play by the looks of things. That being said, here is more on the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event.

Fortnite leaks predict giant statue to come alive during live event

According to the leaker/data-miner ShinnaBR, the statue at Mount Olympus will be brought to life during the upcoming live event. It will raise its arms in the air, lifting the sword and jousting it into the sky. When this happens, lightning will surround it and will perhaps empower the sword.

Based on the leak animation for the same, it is unclear why this will occur. It could be in relation to Zeus' Hourglass being destroyed, but that cannot be confirmed at the moment. The statue is also said to have glowing red eyes, signifying its evil nature or perhaps just a design choice. It is still too soon to tell.

Lastly, according to recent Fortnite leaks, when the statue at Mount Olympus comes to life, there will be a sandstorm present as well. This could be directly linked to the breaking of Zeus' Hourglass which contains sand. This also hints towards the creation of a desert biome in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. With the leaked Fortnite roadmap for 2024 being real, the series of events all add up.

What will happen to the statue at Mount Olympus in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

The statue has one final role to play this season. (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

While Fortnite leaks provide some insight into the upcoming Chapter 5 Season 2 live event, nothing is mentioned about the statue's fate. It could remain in-game until the end of the season or be destroyed during the live event. It could also be modified sometime between the end of Chapter 5 Season 2 and the start of Chapter 5 Season 3.

