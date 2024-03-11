Rumor: Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could be Apocalypse-themed

According to the latest rumors and speculation, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could be apocalypse-themed. It was brought up by lore-keeper FNChiefAko. While this is based on a hunch, there are a few hints and telltale signs that can be found in-game and in past leaks. While it is too soon to dwell on the possibilities, Fortnite is known to surprise the community when it comes to storytelling.

Furthermore, there was skepticism when rumors and speculations about Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 being Greek-themed came to light. But as it turns out, they did come true. Since bits of information are constantly shared, once pieced together, they tend to reveal the larger picture and tend to come true.

That said, this article explores more on Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, which could potentially be apocalypse-themed.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could feature a wasteland

As mentioned by FNChiefAko, veteran leaker/data-miner iFireMonkey claims that the River Styx present in-game will expand by spreading to other rivers as the season progresses. Since River Styx is associated with the underworld, death, and the afterlife in general, it has some associations with an apocalypse theme.

Furthermore, thanks to the leaked voice lines spoken by The Oracle, they foretell "Dark Skies" and "Choking Dust." Both of these elements are associated with apocalyptic settings.

Lastly, there are a few skins showcased in past surveys that would fit perfectly into an apocalypse theme. Rufus, who was recently added to the Item Shop, also hints at the same.

If Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is apocalypse-themed, it would be interesting to see how Epic Games executes it. There is potential for a lot of exciting collaborations with franchises such as Fallout, Mad Max, and Borderlands.

That being said, these are based on rumors and information that have been pieced together. Until proper Fortnite leaks are data-mined, all this should be taken with a pinch of salt.

