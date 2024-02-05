Six Fortnite collaborations that the community wants to see in-game

In the dynamic world of Fortnite collaborations, the community is always buzzing with anticipation and speculation for collaborations that could elevate the game's metaverse capabilities and experience to a whole new level.

In a recent Reddit post, u/Creepy-Efficiency759 suggested six epic collaborations that would undoubtedly bring a certain charm to the Fortnite universe, capturing the collective collaboration of players.

This article breaks down the six different collaborations suggested by u/Creep-Efficiency759 and how these potential crossovers could introduce unique skins, challenges, and other game-changing elements to Fortnite.

The Fortnite community wants these six collaborations to be introduced down the line

1) The Simpsons

The Simpsons (Image via Disney)

With Epic Games recently collaborating with the world of Disney with the Jack Skellington skin and bringing the beloved icon to the game, The Simpsons collaboration could potentially be a natural fit.

Additionally, considering the introduction of Peter Griffin from Family Guy in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, the player hopes for Homer, Marge, and other members of the Springfield crew to join the battle royale experience.

2) Fallout

Fallout 76 (Image via Bethesda)

Fans and enthusiasts of the beloved Bethesda RPG series Fallout have long dreamed of a crossover with the game, with the possibilities for this collaboration being endless.

Imagine a post-apocalyptic wasteland biome on the Chapter 5 map, complete with Vault Boy skins, Pip-Boy back bling, and a Fallout-themed arsenal. It's a collaboration that could bring Fallout's survival and post-apocalyptic elements into the battle royale landscape.

3) One Punch Man

One Punch Man (Image via Netflix)

Following the success of previous anime collaborations like Dragon Ball, which brought iconic characters like Goku and Vegeta into the game, players are now eyeing One Punch Man for a potential anime crossover.

Saitama's deadpan facial expressions and the iconic yet simplistic yellow-and-white suit could make for an interesting addition to the game, allowing players to don the hero and embrace Saitama-style victories.

4) SpongeBob SquarePants

SpongeBob SquarePants (Image via IMDb)

SpongeBob and the rest of the Bikini Bottom squad diving into the Fortnite universe could bring an animated charm to the usual battle royale experience. Picture a SpongeBob collaboration bringing not only the beloved cartoon but also Bikini Bottom-themed locations like the Krusty Krab with skins for other characters like Patrick and Squidward.

Players have even created concepts for how a character like SpongeBob could fit into the game, highlighting the community's want for this interesting collaboration.

5) American Dad

American Dad (Image via IMDb)

Building on the long-awaited Family Guy collaboration finally coming to the game in Chapter 5 Season 1 and bringing iconic characters like Peter Griffin and the Giant Chicken, the community has now expressed a desire to see the CIA agent Stan Smith from American Dad in Fortnite.

With Seth MacFarlane's creative influence over both shows, the Family Guy collaboration opens the door for an American Dad collaboration to come to the game, introducing Stan, Roger, and the rest of the Smith family.

6) One Piece

One Piece (Image via One Piece Wiki)

Fortnite has already made its mark with its many different anime collaborations. With the success of the recent Jujutsu Kaisen crossover, the community is hoping for the One Piece crew to come to the game.

The recent Netflix adaptation has been loved by fans and critics alike. Now, the already announced Season 2 could bring the perfect opportunity for Luffy, Zoro, and the rest of the Straw Hat crew to join the game's storied history of collaborations.

