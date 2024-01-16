Fortnite x SpongeBob concept leaves the community in awe

Fortnite is known for its collaborative endeavors. The game constantly introduces crossovers that take players on a journey through different universes and franchises. In a new Reddit post, u/AustinTheBear showcased an intricate and detailed concept for what a potential Fortnite x SpongeBob collaboration could look like, igniting the community's imagination.

The concept envisions a SpongeBob skin that ingeniously integrates and adapts the character into the game's traditional models. Here, SpongeBob appears to have merged with Bubble Buddy, allowing him to serve as a head controlling a body made of a water bubble.

This change not only maintains the essence of the iconic yellow sea sponge but also aligns with the game's character design norms.

u/AustinTheBear's concept for a SpongeBob collaboration takes the Fortnite community by storm

u/AustinTheBear's Fortnite concept does not end with the SpongeBob skin as it also includes a range of thematic accessories like a Gary Back Bling, a Fishing Net pickaxe, and SpongeBob's Patty Flipper pickaxe, adding layers of detail to the collaboration.

In addition, the package includes an emote that features SpongeBob and Bubble Buddy separating, promising a splash of SpongeBob's signature humor within the game.

What makes this concept even more intricate is how the collaboration extends across new game modes introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1. The Fortnite Festival game mode could bring Sandy's Guitar in as a playable instrument for the music-based game mode.

Meanwhile, the LEGO game mode could introduce a LEGO version of the SpongeBob skin. The Rocket Racing concept showcases how the game could introduce Squidward's cash register boat from the Krabby Patty.

The community has reacted to u/AustinTheBear's SpongeBob collaboration concept with overwhelmingly positive sentiments, especially with the collaboration extending to other Fortnite game modes like Rocket Racing and the LEGO game mode, with many players expressing their support for the imaginative crossover.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Epic Games has demonstrated its willingness to incorporate iconic animated characters with unconventional designs, as evidenced by the inclusion of Peter Griffin in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass.

With Epic Games modifying Peter Griffin's build for the game, it is clear that this collaboration could also work. Now, members of the community are buzzing with anticipation about the prospect of SpongeBob joining the game's library of characters.

As the game continues to grow and introduce new collaborations, concepts like these add an extra layer of absurdity to the title, keeping players eager to see what the developer has in store for future crossovers.

