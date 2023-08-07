Fortnite update v25.30 early patch notes: Jujutsu Kaisen, WWE collaboration, FNCS Renegade Outfit release, and more

The fourth and quite possibly the last major Fortnite update (v25.30) of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will go live on August 8, 2023. Based on the information obtained by leakers, this update will introduce two new collaborations, a few Outfits, and will mark the end of the current phase of the storyline. While new challenges/quests will be added in, not much else will change in-game.

On that note, Bender's Shiny Metal Raygun will be getting vaulted and with it the Futurama collaboration will come to a close as well. Nevertheless, it's not a bad thing as the cosmetic items related to the show will be rotated back into the Item Shop soon or later. That said, here are all the changes players can expect to see in the Fortnite update v25.30.

Fortnite update v25.30 early patch notes: New content and changes

1) Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration

The much anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration will go live after the downtime ends. As with other major crossovers, an early Item Shop rotation will come into play and Outfits will be added in. Aside from Outfits, there will be other cosmetic items as well.

According to leakers/data-miners, a new Mythic item/weapon may be featured in the collaboration also. Lastly, there's a slight possibility of a Mini-Pass - something similar that was done towards the end of Chapter 4 Season 1 and the Star Wars collaboration of 2023.

2) WWE collaboration

It currently has a skin, backbling and pickaxe.



Epic has been working on what is likely a Female WWE x Fortnite collab under the same codename as John Cena, this time "OhanaFemale". It currently has a skin, backbling and pickaxe.

A collaboration between Epic Games and WWE is slated to occur, but it's unclear who will be featured in-game. While earlier hints pointed towards Rhea Ripley, it seems they are not accurate, Nevertheless, despite the scope of this collaboration being largely unknown two Outfit will be featured in-game. They should be added to the Item Shop either during the early rotation or in the following days.

3) Innovator Slone Quests and Audio Logs

Innovator Slone has been busy in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. Her quest to find ancient relics is near an end. According to leakers/data-miners, once the update v25.30 goes live, Audio Logs and Quests will be added to the game. These are likely the last set to be added before the end of Chapter 4 Season 3. It will be interesting to see how things turn out.

4) FNCS Renegade and Galaxy Crossfade Outfits

On August 14th there will be a FNCS Community Cup where players who are at least Bronze I can compete to earn free cosmetics including the FNCS Renegade Outfit and Champion's Rucksack Backbling + potentially others. These will also be sold in the Item Shop at a later date.

The highly sought after FNCS Renegade that is part of the FNCS Community Cup event will be available in the Item Shop after the update v25.30 goes live. Although this variant of Renegade Raider is very different from the original, it shares the same character mode nonetheless. Galaxy Crossfade Outfit will also be available in the Item Shop. It was part of the Galaxy Cup 4 Tournament.

5) Bug Fixes

- Chapter 4 Season 4 build up

- Other new Cosmetics



Here are also all of the bugs set to be fixed either in v25.30 or a future update:
- The Apparatus gets fully built
- Chapter 4 Season 4 build up
- Other new Cosmetics

As per Fortnite's official Trello Board, quite a few bugs are going to be quashed following the update v25.30, here's the list:

General Top Issues

Bluescreen

Character invisible in lobby

Player footsteps not audible

Blue Screen when logging in

Locker Top Issues

Princess Lexa animation issue

Meow Skulls tail missing

Battle Royale Top Issues

Reduced render distance since v25.20

Capture the Rift Loot Island POI issue

Ranked Battle Royale Top Issues

Visual glitch when selecting Ranked Zero Build

Note: All information presented is subject to change based on Epic Games' discretion.

