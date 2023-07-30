Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collab to bring Gojo and Megumi in Chapter 4, show leaks

Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen is the next upcoming anime collaboration. While nothing has been confirmed by Epic Games, the same leaker that revealed the new Terminator collaboration has showcased proof of the same. Leaker/data-miners BarbieharpFN, revealed that three characters from the franchise will be joining the metaverse soon.

Gojo and Megumi have been revealed alongside Nobara as well. As seen from the leaks, the Outfits in question look very modern in nature. It's possible that these cosmetics have been developed keeping the Unreal Engine 5.1 in mind. Unlike the older cel-shaded anime Outfits, these look a lot better. With that said, here's more information about these upcoming Outfits.

Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen cosmetics to cost a whopping 5,200 V-Bucks

It appears that:

- Each skin will cost 1,500 V-Bucks

- Each pickaxe will cost 800 V-Bucks

Quick little tweet before I pass out for the night, in the leaked images VIA @BarbieharpFN we can see two of the images were taken from the Bundled versions with accurate pricing.

Aside from the Outfits, according to the leaker/data-miner BarbieharpFN, there will be numerous other cosmetic items associated with the collaboration. These include Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and perhaps a Glider. Given that anime is the newest trend that Epic Games is cashing in on, the cosmetics will cost a lot, here's a breakdown:

Outfit - 1,500 V-Bucks

Pickaxes - 800 V-Bucks

Emtoes - 200 V-Bucks (In Bundle/Set)

According to the leakers/data-miner iFireMonkey, to obtain all cosmetics that are part of the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, players will have to spend approximately 5,200 V-Bucks. While the price is on the high side, keep in mind that this includes three different Sets/Bundles.

Furthermore, this price is based on speculation. When the cosmetics are introduced to the Item Shop, the cost may vary. That being said, similar to other major anime collaborations, a few more characters may be featured in the Item Shop at a later time and date.

When will the Fortnite x Jujutsu Kaisen occur?

While a release date isn't confirmed yet it is speculated to be next update due to the introduced in text saying "Chapter 4, Season 3" however this is JUST speculation and isn't confirmation.

Based on the description mentioned next to the cosmetic items, they will be featured in-game in Chapter 4 Season 3. Although the season is coming to an end, the timeline makes a lot of sense. Since Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen aired on July 6, 2023, it can be speculated that the collaboration will occur sometime next month.

The best bet would be that the cosmetics will be featured in-game just before a major episode of Season 2 airs or just after. This has been the pattern that Epic Games has followed for most anime-related crossovers. Nevertheless, it's left to be seen when the official collaboration occurs. If not in Chapter 4 Season 3, then the collaboration will most definitely occur in Chapter 4 Season 4.