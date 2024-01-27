Fortnite Giant Chicken Skin from Family Guy is pay-to-lose, players share proof

Fortnite fans were recently treated to the introduction of the Giant Chicken skin from Family Guy, with the game adding a humorous touch via yet another iconic animated character from its vast library. However, the Chicken's introduction has seen an unexpected twist as some players claim that the iconic character from Family Guy might come with an unintentional disadvantage if used in-game.

The twist surfaced when an X user, Shanyshdw, shared a clip showcasing an unexpected issue with the recently introduced Giant Chicken skin. In the clip, they showcased how the skin's size causes the character model to poke through builds and how they were able to damage a player wearing the skin through a wall. This highlighted how players using the Giant Chicken skin could expose themselves to enemy damage even if they are protected by a wall.

How the Giant Chicken skin from Family Guy might be pay-to-lose in Fortnite

The Giant Chicken skin from Family Guy being at such a major disadvantage in-game has ignited a discussion within the Fortnite community, and players speculated about the skin's potential "pay-to-lose" nature.

The phrase "pay-to-lose" is generally used to describe certain cosmetic items in Fortnite and other games. While these cosmetic items might seem visually appealing and attractive, they might put players at a disadvantage due to issues with visibility or the character's hitbox.

With the evidence provided by Shanyshdw, the community has expressed concerns that the new Giant Chicken skin in Fortnite is potentially being pay-to-lose.

The community reacts to the Giant Chicken skin potentially being pay-to-lose

The community's reaction to the skin's pay-to-lose elements has been diverse, with some players agreeing with the notion of the skin's character models being buggy and a major disadvantage during gameplay. These players argue that the unintentional exposure of the Giant Chicken through builds could be a huge factor in compromising the strategic advantage that comes with using cover during battle.

Meanwhile, other players explained how the issue might not be limited to the Giant Chicken skin since the bug is currently affecting all skins across the board. Interestingly, another group of players took a more forgiving approach to the apparent in-game bug. They attributed it to them being more akin to Zero Build gameplay and the iconic nature of the Family Guy collaboration.

Some players even drew comparisons with other skins, such as the recently introduced Frieza skin from Dragon Ball which seems to be facing the same issue. Some of the most notable reactions from the community are listed below:

Although Epic Games has yet to address the issue, the community eagerly awaits potential adjustments that ensure a fair and balanced experience with all in-game cosmetics.

