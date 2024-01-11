Fortnite community deems Frenzy Auto Shotgun OP for Zero Build mode

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has introduced a whole new arsenal of weapons, and one that has emerged in the spotlight is the Frenzy Auto Shotgun. While other weapons are vying for dominance in the game's landscape, this shotgun has gained notoriety among players, especially in the fast-paced and intense environment of the Zero Build mode.

A recent clip posted by u/National-Oil5849 has ignited a conversation surrounding the Frenzy Auto Shotgun and its potency in Chapter 5 Season 1.

Fortnite community mostly agrees that the Frenzy Auto Shotgun is overpowered

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

The Frenzy Auto Shotgun is one of the latest additions to Fortnite's ever-growing catalog of weaponry, and it has quickly become a cause for concern among players, especially in the Zero Build mode. With its significant damage output and its rapid-fire capability, the shotgun poses a potent and formidable threat.

In a Reddit clip posted by u/National-Oil5849, the use of Oscar's Mythic Frenzy Auto Shotgun in a 1v1 scenario highlighted the weapon's potential for dominance. The community has been quite vocal in its reaction to the shotgun's abilities, with many players unanimously expressing their concern over its perceived overpowered nature.

Some deem the Frenzy Auto Shotgun overpowered in Zero Build mode and attribute it to the weapon's fire rate and significant damage. These aspects, mixed with the right Weapon Mods, can enhance the shotgun's ability to easily and swiftly eliminate opponents in close-quarter combat. This has led to a consensus among some players that it may be a disruption to the game's balance.

While a large portion of the community agrees that the Frenzy Auto Shotgun is a force to be reckoned with, others argue that the overpowered label might be a bit of an exaggeration. While these players don't agree that the weapon is overpowered, they believe it is still frustrating to go up against, especially in its Mythic Oscar form.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/National-Oil5849 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/National-Oil5849 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/National-Oil5849 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/National-Oil5849 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/National-Oil5849 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/National-Oil5849 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

The discourse around the Frenzy Auto Shotgun in Chapter 5 Season 1 highlights the dynamic nature of Fortnite's gameplay. As the debate around the weapon's dominance continues, players are curious about how Epic Games will respond to the issue.

Will adjustments be made to the shotgun in order to maintain a balanced and fair gameplay experience, or will its power stay the same in Fortnite's ever-changing meta?

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!