Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Sharkboat POI teaser breakdown

With Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 merely days away, Epic Games has taken the promotion for the season to a whole new level, with the developers constantly releasing something new almost every day to hype up the new season. Recently, players got a look at the Nitro Drome poster, hinting at a character and their respective POI, adding to the hype behind the upcoming season.

Now, players have been treated to another teaser in a similar spirit, with the new teaser showcasing a character that we may have actually seen in leaks before, alongside a POI featuring the previously leaked large shark boat slowly making its way to the Island. As of the moment, it is not known if the POI will be a Named Location or a Landmark, but the clues within the teaser hint at it being the former.

The official caption of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 Sharkboat POI teaser reads:

"A ruthless leader unleashed..."

Judging from the teasers and other in-game hints beforehand, it seems the Sharkboat will be a mode of transport for the individual featured in the teaser as well as his troops.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 teaser features a large Sharkboat washed ashore

The shark boat featured in the teaser was previously hinted at in leaks and was even a part of the short cinematic Chapter 5 Season 3 teaser released by Epic Games. It seems the leaks of the ship making its way to the Island and washing ashore turned out to be true, as the Sharkboat POI features a ton of sand surrounding a stranded shark ship.

The character featured in the teaser was also seen in the previously released cinematic teaser, seemingly pushing someone off the shark ship. Now, with the caption accompanying the teaser, it can be inferred that the character, being referred to as Nitro Guy, might lead an armada to the Island and could be the primary antagonist in the game's upcoming saga. He will most likely to be featured in the Battle Pass.

However, it doesn't end there as the character's design resembles a character seen in the leaked roadmap for 2024, not only adding to his prominence in the game but also adding authenticity to the leaked roadmap.

