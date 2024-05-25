Where to find and how to defeat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is one of the hardest bosses on the island. There are a lot of new NPC bosses that you can come across on the Fortnite island. But while all of them are unique, the Wasteland Warriors consider Megalo Don in Fortnite to be the "master muscle".

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, including where you can find him, how to defeat him, and the rewards you will get for defeating him.

Megalo Don location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Brutal Beachhead (Image via Epic Games)

You can find Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 on the Brutal Beachhead. According to the v30.00 update, the Brutal Beachhead is the ship that brought the Wasteland Warriors to the main Fortnite island.

You can also find him in the wild roaming in a convoy. He will have a few Wasteland Grunts and Wasteland Elites surrounding him.

How to defeat Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

You can either challenge Megalo Don at the Brutal Beachhead or fight him in the wild while he is in a convoy. In either case, you must have good weapons and a decent supply of Shields and meds to defeat this NPC boss.

Although the fight will not be very difficult, it is far from a stroll in the park. Your prime objective will be to take out the Wasteland Grunts and the Wasteland Elites before fighting the main boss. Doing so will prevent unwanted damage from the pesky guards.

Once that is done, you can use your best weapons to break the shield of Megalo Don and then DPS him down with your primary weapon of choice. Since shotguns are pretty overpowered in this meta, you can opt to use a golden shotgun to be up, close, and personal with Megalo Don while leaving some shells in him.

If you find this boss in a convoy, you can use a vehicle to do all the damage. It is advisable to have a Cowcatcher and a Turret fitted to your vehicle to be most effective against Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Rewards for defeating Megalo Don in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

You will get the following items for defeating Megalo Don in your Fortnite matches:

Megalo Don's Medallion which will give you infinite Nitro.

Megalo Don's Mythic Nitro Fists

Megalo Don's kitted-out vehicle

Getting these items will give a lot of leverage over the other players on the map. So, if you have the right gear and mindset, it is advisable to contest Megalo Don for his loot.

