Where to find and get all Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The new map of Wrecked has excited players worldwide with a plethora of new features and things, ranging from Fallout-inspired items to Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. The vehicle-centric season has seen players rushing to jump into cars and get behind the wheel to battle it out for Victory Royale. Among the host of new vehicle modifications introduced this season to make your car even more powerful, a few cars stand out as the most powerful among the rest.

These vehicles, known as the Mythic Nitro Cars, feature a host of buffs and powers that are exclusive to those cars. These Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be the difference between an early elimination and a Victory Royale. Here is a list of Mythic Nitro cars and how to get them:

Location of all Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

All Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 are located in the arenas of the Wasteland Warriors (Image via Epic Games)

There are three Mythic Nitro cars in this season of Fortnite. All three of these powerful cars are found exclusively in the newly introduced sandy biome of the wasteland and are locked inside the arenas of each Wasteland Warrior boss.

Please note that the Machinist's Lockjaw and Megalo Don's Behemoth can alternatively be found patrolling alongside the War Bus convoy around the map.

Here are the locations of all three Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3:

The Machinist's Lockjaw - Located in a locked cage inside a garage below Redline Rig

Ringmaster Scarr's Lockjaw - Located in a locked cage under the main entrance of Nitrodome

Megalo Don's Behemoth SUV- Located in a locked cage inside a building east of Brutal Beachhead base

These Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 can be captured right after players land on the map. Hurry up and be the first to claim these mythic vehicles and rule the map.

How to get The Machinist's Lockjaw Mythic Nitro Car in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

The Machinist's Lockjaw Mythic Nitro car can be acquired by defeating the Machinist Boss at Redline Rig. Players must then equip the medallion, which leads them to the car's locked cage with an arrow just like the vault keycards and lets them unlock it. Apart from the medallion, defeating The Machinist gives you The Machinist's Mythic Combat Assault rifle, a formidable weapon in the new map.

The Machinist's Lockjaw Mythic vehicle has 1615 max health, unlimited Nitro for constant boosts, and three powerful vehicle mods already attached to it:

Machine Gun Bot - Passenger Machine gun that deals heavy damage with a fast fire rate.

Bulletproof Tires- These tires are indestructible and immune to any bullets.

Spiked Bumper - This bumper attachment deals monumental ramming damage to opponent players, vehicles, and player-built structures.

The Machinist's Lockjaw Mythic vehicle is an extremely powerful vehicle with endless Nitro boosts to enhance your speed on your way to a Victory Royale. The perfect balance of speed and deadly ramming capacity makes the car near invincible, save from heavy damage and the all-new Boom bolt introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, which can be a serious threat to the Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get Ringmaster Scarr's Lockjaw Mythic Nitro Car in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Get hold of these Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Ringmaster Scarr's Lockjaw Mythic Nitro car can be obtained by defeating the Scarr Boss at Nitrodome. Players can then pick up and equip the medallion, which leads them to the car's locked cage. They will have to follow an arrow just like the vault keycards. Standing in front of it lets them unlock it. Apart from the medallion, defeating Ringmaster Scarr gives you Ringmaster Scarr's Mythic Boom bolt, a formidable weapon in the new map that can take down players as well as vehicles.

Ringmaster Scarr's Mythic vehicle has 1615 max health, unlimited Nitro for constant boosts, and three powerful vehicle mods already attached to it:

Machine Gun Bot - Passenger Machine gun that deals heavy damage with a fast fire rate.

Bulletproof Tires- These tires are indestructible and immune to any bullets.

Spiked Bumper - This bumper attachment deals monumental ramming damage to opponent players, vehicles, and player-built structures.

Ringmaster Scarr's Mythic vehicle is an extremely powerful vehicle with infinite Nitro boosts and endless refills. The vehicle has a deadly mix of speed and ramming ability, which makes the car nearly invincible, except for damage from the all-new Boom bolt introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. However, these damages can be repaired using all the new items and consumables in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get Megalo Don's Mythic Behemoth SUV in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Megalo Don's Behemoth SUV is one of the most powerful Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3(Image via Epic Games)

Megalo Don's Mythic Nitro SUV can be acquired by defeating the Megalo Don Boss at Brutual Beachhead. After defeating the boss, they must pick and then equip the medallion. It automatically puts an arrow on the screen, which leads the player to the car's locked cage inside the building on Brutal Beachhead and lets them unlock it. Apart from the medallion, defeating Megalo Don gives you his mythic Nitro Fists, a deadly weapon in the new map that can easily deal a heavy uppercut to vehicles and players alike.

Megalo Don's Mythic vehicle has 2000 max health, which is higher than the other two Mythic vehicles. It also has unlimited Nitro for constant boosts and three powerful and explosive vehicle mods already attached to it:

Grenade launcher Turret- Passenger-controlled turret that deals heavy explosive damage with a relatively low fire rate.

Bulletproof Tires- These tires are indestructible and immune to any bullets.

Spiked Bumper - This bumper attachment deals monumental ramming damage to opponent players, vehicles, and player-built structures.

Megalo Don's Mythic vehicle is the most powerful vehicle with buffed health and infinite Nitro boosts to keep you going endlessly. The vehicle features boosted health alongside endless nitro to help you get out of tricky situations as well as ram through players and their structures with the spiked bumpers when rushing with Nitro.

Head on out to the new map of Wrecked and get all Mythic Nitro Cars in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. These powerful mythic vehicles will make sure you rule the road (and offroad), dealing massive damage and stopping at nothing. Beware of Nitro Fists and the Boom Bolt, though, as these two newly introduced weapons can test the limits of your Mythic vehicles very easily.

