Where to find and how to defeat The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 is a new boss you can challenge and eliminate to earn exciting boosts and rewards. The Machinist is an NPC boss who is a part of the Wasteland Warriors. The sandstorm over the Fortnite island created a new biome, allowing these Wasteland Warriors to take control of this region.

In this article, we will run you through everything you need to know about The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, including her location, how to defeat the boss, and the rewards you get for killing her.

Where to find The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

The Redline Rig (Image via Epic Games)

You can find The Machinist at the Redline Rig. This unit is a Nitro refinery supervised by The Machinist. Since Nitro is a major highlight of the v30.00 update, you might find yourself frequenting this POI. The Redline Rig is one point of interest among many in this area and this is where you can find The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to defeat The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Defeating The Machinist in Fortnite is on the easier side, compared to the other new NPC bosses. Once you land at the Redline Rig, you will face a few Wasteland Grunts and Wasteland Heavy Elites, who you can take out very easily.

It is important to get a gun and pop a few shields before engaging in any fight. This is especially crucial while going up against The Machinist. You must have your shield up to protect yourself from her "New Prototype," which is a powerful mini turret.

However, as the turret is not mobile, you can evade it. The Machinist will chase you but you can dodge her shots and if you have a shotgun, it will help you whittle down her health quickly.

If you find her in a convoy, you must hijack her modded vehicle to fight her. Keep in mind that she will have Grunts and Elite NPCs protecting her and make sure that you are geared up for the fight.

Rewards for defeating The Machinist in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

You will get the following items after successfully defeating The Machinist in Fortnite:

The Machinist's Medallion

The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle (Mythic)

