Fortnite player gets rarest Victory Royale achievement, here's how to do it

Fortnite has the ability to cater to and accommodate various playstyles, be it an aggressive on-the-nose approach to combat that features intense build battles or a more passive, defensive approach that boosts player survivability. That being said, among the mix of the playstyles, some manage to truly stand out from the crowd, and can even lead to prestigious achievements and badges.

This has been perfectly highlighted in a recent Reddit clip shared by u/Contada582, where the player, donning and truly embodying the pacifist Avatar Aang, won a match without eliminating or damaging an enemy. Completing such an objective allowed the player to be rewarded with the Pacifist badge and the True Pacifist badge.

This article breaks down how to earn the Pacifist and True Pacifist badges, two of the rarest achievements in Fortnite's library of milestones.

How to get the Pacifist and True Pacifist Badges in Fortnite

The Pacifist badge is only allotted to players who have secured a Victory Royale in Fortnite without eliminating any enemies. Meanwhile, the True Pacifist badge is given to players if they don't even damage an enemy. Needless to say, these criteria are difficult to meet.

Let's look at some tips and tricks to use during your journey to add these badges to your collection.

Equip yourself accordingly

In a Reddit clip shared by u/Contada582, the player used various items available in the game to gain an advantage. These include Shockwave Grenades and the new Airbending Mythic from the Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration.

Passive items like these can not only assist you in traversing the map quicker but also serve other purposes, such as pushing enemies into the storm without damaging them, as demonstrated in the Reddit clip.

Avoid fights

The best way to not die is to avoid contact with enemies altogether. Of course, this is easier said than done. but there are certain strategies that you can use to steer clear of conflict during a match.

You can use audio cues to know where the enemies are fighting so you know what spots to actively avoid. You can also use items like the Wings of Icarus to fly over most players to survive until the end game.

However, since the Wings of Icarus were disabled for the Avatar collaboration, you can try and use the Airbending Mythic to traverse the Fortnite map quicker and create distance between you and your enemies.

Be strategic

If you can avoid all fights and make it to the final circle, you will have to be incredibly strategic with how you use your items. Of course, you should have a substantial amount of heals to make sure you win if it comes down to a heal-off. Additionally, items like Shockwave Grenades allow you to push players into the storm while not dealing them any damage.

By following the strategies and ideas listed in this article, you should be able to embrace your inner pacifist and earn two of the rarest trophies in Fortnite.

