When does Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration end?

The Fortnite x Avatar The Last Airbender collaboration titled "Avatar: Elements" is finally here, bringing with it new Mythics, cosmetics, and gameplay changes. The event has been building up for quite some time now, with players receiving their first tease at the launch of Chapter 5 Season 2 with the Korra skin in the Battle Pass. The collaboration is now out in-game, and players can jump into a match to test the new changes.

With the collaboration bringing a new Event Pass with cosmetic rewards like the Aang skin, players are excited to get into Fortnite and immerse themselves in this massive crossover. However, this does beg the question of when the Avatar: Elements event will end, and knowing this can be incredibly helpful to ensure you get the most out of the collaboration.

This article will break down the exact end date and times for when the Avatar: Elements collaboration event will end, allowing players to make sure they reap all the rewards before they make their exit.

Fortnite Avatar Elements end date and time across various regions and timezones

According to the official blog post released by Fortnite, the Avatar Elements event is set to last until May 3, 2024, at 2 AM ET. This means players have around 20 days to explore and experiment with in-game additions such as the new Elemental Mythics.

Here is a full list of all the end dates and times for the Avatar Elements event in Fortnite:

Pacific Standard Time (PST): May 2, 2024, Thursday, 11:00 PM

May 2, 2024, Thursday, 11:00 PM Mountain Standard Time (MST) : May 3, 2024, Friday, 12:00 AM

: May 3, 2024, Friday, 12:00 AM Central Standard Time (CST): May 3, 2024, Friday, 1:00 AM

May 3, 2024, Friday, 1:00 AM Eastern Standard Time (EST): May 3, 2024, Friday, 2:00 AM

May 3, 2024, Friday, 2:00 AM Brazil, Rio de Janeiro (BRT) : May 3, 2024, Friday, 3:00 AM

: May 3, 2024, Friday, 3:00 AM UTC : May 3, 2024, Friday, 6:00 AM

: May 3, 2024, Friday, 6:00 AM London, United Kingdom (GMT/BST): May 3, 2024, Friday, 7:00 AM

May 3, 2024, Friday, 7:00 AM Central European Time (CET) : May 3, 2024, Friday, 8:00 AM

: May 3, 2024, Friday, 8:00 AM India Standard Time (IST) : May 3, 2024, Friday, 11:30 AM

: May 3, 2024, Friday, 11:30 AM China Standard Time (CST): May 3, 2024, Friday, 2:00 PM

May 3, 2024, Friday, 2:00 PM Japan Standard Time (JST): May 3, 2024, Friday, 3:00 PM

May 3, 2024, Friday, 3:00 PM Sydney, Australia (AEDT) : May 3, 2024, Friday, 4:00 PM

: May 3, 2024, Friday, 4:00 PM Auckland, New Zealand (NZDT): May 3, 2024, Friday, 6:00 PM

After May 3, 2024, all collaborative elements such as Elemental Mythics and the Elements Event Pass will be removed from the game. Avatar skins like Toph and Zuko will also be available in the Fortnite Item Shop until May 3, giving players plenty of time to add the skins to their inventory.

